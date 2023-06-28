Prison Dancer wins five Sterling Awards including Outstanding Musical, Sets Stage for National Arts Centre Production in Ottawa

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Capping off a critically acclaimed run at The Citadel Theatre, in Edmonton "Prison Dancer: The Musical" scooped five major Elizabeth Sterling Haynes Awards. This all-Filipino sensation is now gearing up for the National Arts Centre, Ottawa from November 23 to December 2, 2023.

Inspired by a viral video from 2007 of Filipino inmates dancing to Michael Jackson's "Thriller," Canada's first ever musical produced, created and performed by Filipinos took home the following honours:

"This one is going places, folks; go see it so you can tell people...before it inevitably hits Broadway." Edmonton Journal Tweet this Prison Dancer: the Musical ensemble photo by Nanc Price (CNW Group/Prison Dancer Inc.)

Timothy Ryan Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical: Prison Dancer: The Musical

Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical: Outstanding score: Romeo Candido

Outstanding Performance in a leading role: Julio Fuentes

Outstanding Performance in a supporting role: Diana Del Rosario

Outstanding choreography or fight direction: Julio Fuentes

Musical Director Kierscey Rand Regozo, Costume Designer Joyce Padua and the entire ensemble were also celebrated with nominations for their outstanding contributions to Prison Dancer: The Musical.

Creators of the show, Romeo Candido and Carmen De Jesus remarked, "These awards validate our commitment to create a Filipino narrative with global appeal. We're truly elated."

With its powerful fusion of pop, house, R&B, sentimental ballad and drag, Prison Dancer is a story of redemption and how a prisoner named Lola brings purpose and joy to a group of inmates through song and dance. The musical is directed by Nina Lee Aquino, award-winning Artistic Director of the National Arts Centre English Theatre.

The Citadel Theatre and Prison Dancer Inc. production received support from the National Arts Centre's National Creation Fund and from Prison Dancer's Tita and Tito Circle - Gail Asper, Vicenta Gaspar-Yoo, Jennifer Ouano and Jonathan Reinis.

Tickets for the upcoming production of Prison Dancer: The Musical at the National Arts Centre from November 23 – December 2, 2023, are available online at www.nac-cna.ca.

About PRISON DANCER INC.

Prison Dancer Inc. is book writer and composer, Romeo Candido, book writer Carmen De Jesus, and producers Ana Serrano and Carla Serrano. Together they are shepherding this award-winning transmedia musical poised to be the next "Miss Saigon meets In the Heights." The first-ever musical produced, created and performed by Asian Pacific Islanders (APIs), Prison Dancer tells the fictionalized story of how one of the world's first YouTube viral videos – Thriller uploaded in 2007 -- came to be.

Website: https://prisondancermusical.com/

Web Series: http://youtube.com/prisondancer

Facebook page: http://facebook.com/prisondancer

Twitter handle: @prisondancer

Instagram: @prisondancermusical

For further information: Ana Serrano, 416-574-7261, [email protected]