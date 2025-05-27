Priority Software Appoints Ben Karniel as Chief Revenue Officer to Spearhead Global Growth

Seasoned SaaS executive joins Priority to accelerate international growth and strengthen market presence in North America.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Priority Software, a leading provider of scalable and agile cloud-based business management solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Ben Karniel as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective May 1, 2025. This strategic addition to the executive team underscores Priority's commitment to expand its global footprint.

Driving Revenue Growth with Proven Leadership

Ben Karniel, CRO at Priority Software

Ben Karniel brings over two decades of experience in software sales and revenue growth, having held pivotal roles at industry giants such as Microsoft and LivePerson. Most recently, at Guesty, he successfully established and led a sales and go-to-market organization that scaled the company from a small startup to a global, multi-vertical industry leader serving tens of thousands of customers worldwide. His extensive background also includes consulting for numerous startups, established companies, and venture capital firms, focusing on building and shaping high-performing sales and revenue teams.

Enhancing Priority's Global Footprint

Priority Software has been making significant strides in expanding globally. With offices in the USA and Europe and a vast partner network, Priority's robust cloud-based ERP platform serves over 75,000 customers in over 70 countries.

Priority Software's commitment to innovation and excellence has been recognized by leading industry analysts. In December 2024, Gartner named Priority a Niche Player in its Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises for the fourth consecutive year, highlighting the company's robust, flexible, and modular ERP solutions that cater to organizations of all sizes and industries. Priority has also been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Medium-Sized Business ERP Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment and additionally, Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) recognized Priority ERP as the #1 ERP for SMBs in its 2025 Insight Report, reflecting the company's dedication to delivering powerful, flexible, and scalable ERP solutions that help SMBs streamline operations and grow with confidence.

Executive Endorsements

"Ben's successful experience in scaling revenue and accelerating growth aligns seamlessly with our global vision," said Sagive Greenspan, CEO of Priority Software. "His leadership will play a key role as we continue helping businesses worldwide grow stronger and work smarter through our business management solutions."

Expressing his enthusiasm, Ben Karniel stated, "I'm honored to join Priority Software at such a pivotal time. The company's innovative approach to business management solutions presents immense opportunities, and I'm eager to contribute to its continued success on a global scale."

About Priority Software

Priority Software is a leading provider of comprehensive business management solutions, including Cloud ERP, retail, and hospitality solutions. The company's innovative portfolio combines AI technology and cloud-based architecture to deliver flexible, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. Recognized by leading industry analysts including Gartner and IDC for its product innovation, Priority's advanced platforms provide real-time insights, enhance operational efficiency, and improve customer experiences across all business touchpoints. With a strong global presence through offices in the US, Belgium, and Israel, and an extensive network of business partners, Priority serves over 75,000 customers in 70 countries, enabling organizations of all sizes to optimize their operations and drive sustainable growth. Priority Software is backed by Blackstone as a majority stakeholder. For more information, visit www.priority-software.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696846/Ben_Karniel.jpg

SOURCE Priority Software Ltd.

Lea Levy, Priority Software - [email protected] - +972-53-8979546