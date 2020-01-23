PrintShop by Designhill Announces 'Help Australia With Art' Initiative

WILMINGTON, Delaware and GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- Ravaging news of Australian bushfire is making headlines all over the media and unlimited support has been scrolling from the world to the cause. Billions of animals are killed and thousands of homes are being destroyed; it has led to the gruesome losses with each passing day.

To aid the injured and orphaned animals as well as to support the reforestation efforts, Designhill through its print-on-demand online marketplace, PrintShop has started ' Help Australia With Art ' initiative to raise money for Australian Bushfires relief programs.

PrintShop has announced to pledge 100% of its profits from the sale of products from 'Help Australia With Art' initiative where artists from the PrintShop community have created special artworks to spread awareness and motivate people to support the cause. PrintShop is offering these special artworks on 50+ product categories available on its platforms including t-shirts, hoodies, phone cases, wall arts, bags, etc. The proceeds will directly reach the local fire services, volunteers and selected NGOs who are battling on the frontlines.

Desinghill's Co-founder Rahul Agarwal shared his concern and wrote, "We feel obliged as a company to contribute to the cause as billions of animals have been killed and millions of hectares land have been destroyed completely affecting thousands. And, being a creative platform, this is the best way in which we can contribute by creating art that should inspire others to act and step forward to help."

