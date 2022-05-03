PrinterWorks West Inc. Partners with Hi-Tech Recyclers

Spring Cleaning is Made Easier with The Help of PrinterWorks West Who Will be Collecting your Unwanted E-waste This May.

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - PrinterWorks West is a major advocate when it comes to creating a more sustainable way of living to contribute to a healthier environment. They have many sustainability programs in place and work closely with their partner HP as a Changemaker within their HP Sustainable Impact Program. For nearly 10 years they have worked with Hi-Tech Recyclers to ensure that electronic waste is handled appropriately rather than disposed of in the landfills across Alberta. On May 2nd until May 9th both parties will be teaming up to bring the public a chance to dispose of their unwanted electronics.

"The electronic waste in our industry is staggering, PrinterWorks West believe it is our job as a steward to do more to neutralize the carbon footprint created by the print industry. Partnering with Hitech Recyclers has enabled PWW and our customers to decrease the huge negative impact technology waste has on the environment." said Jonathan Ceaser, VP & Founder of PrinterWorks West.

Speaking with Mark Schell, President of Hi-Tech Recyclers he stated, "Hitech Recyclers has enjoyed a long and prosperous relationship with Printer Works West and are happy to partner with them on this environmentally conscious e-waste collection event. "

Date: May 2nd to May 6th, 2022,

Time: 8.00am to 4.00pm

Address: 7879 8 St NE #121, Calgary, Alberta, T2E 8A2

About PrinterWorks West Inc.

They are a local Alberta company that provides Managed Print Services and workflow & security solutions to both local and national companies.

About Hi-Tech Recyclers

They are Alberta's newest electronic recyclers. They aim to have the best customer service in the electronics recycling industry.

Available for Interview on May 3 rd, 2022, at 10am

Jonathan Ceaser & Jessica Lifely

Founder of PrinterWorks West & Marketing Manager

PrinterWorks West

For further information: Jessica Lifely, Tel: (587) 583-4950, Email: [email protected]