PrinterWorks West Inc. Explores the Alberta Oil Field Market

Local Managed Print Services provider expands their business by opening an office in Fort McMurray

FORT MCMURRAY, AB, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - PrinterWorks West (PWW), a local Alberta company is expanding their footprint in the fast-growing Western Canada small and midsize business market (SMB) with their third office opening in Fort McMurray. PrinterWorks West Inc. is no stranger to the Managed Print Services industry which is evident in the 19 years that they have been in business.

This news comes after PWW's Head Office relocation in late May to a more spacious area in the North of Calgary. There is nothing stopping this company from achieving their goals and Fort McMurray is just another objective ticked off their list. This announcement is in conjunction with Canon and HP Canada, leading providers of consumer, business, and professional digital imaging innovation in opening its certified service center.

Speaking with Jonathan Ceaser and Darryl Henderson, the Owners of PrinterWorks West, they expressed, "We are excited to expand into a market that has always been under served by our industry. Fort McMurray plays such a vital role in Alberta's economy. Our goal is to help Fort McMurray businesses and industry grow and thrive with our unique Managed Print Services offerings."

The Fort McMurray location will be utilized to allow the PWW team to gain a better understanding of their clients needs. Also, it will improve customer satisfaction and give their loyal clients comfort knowing that PrinterWorks West is close by.

About PrinterWorks West Inc.

PrinterWorks West is a local Alberta company that provides Managed Print Services and workflow & security solutions to both local and national companies. We have the highest service and sales accreditations from HP, Canon and Lexmark. Our focus and vendor agnostic approach allows us to deliver the best solution and experience for our customers. As a result of our manufacturer relationships and our focus on printing and copying solutions we offer competitive pricing on printers and copiers and the associated supplies. We will assist with certified service to maintain all types of laser and ink printers from our manufacturers.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Jessica Lifely, Business Development and Marketing Manager, PrinterWorks West Inc., [email protected]

