Print Three Franchising Corporation adds new signage division - Optic Signs

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Print Three, Canada's leader in premium printing services for the past 50 years, announced today the addition of Optic Signs, a new division focused on custom signage printing products.

Businesses in the British Columbia's Okanagan Valley have relied on the full-service, locally-owned and operated signage shop for the past 12 years, benefiting from the latest technology in wide format printing for exceptional signage at competitive prices. Optic Signs specializes in everything to with business signage, including banners, outdoor signs, trade show products, vehicle graphics, window decals and more.

Now under the Print Three family, Optic Signs will gain an unmatched infrastructure, print technology and facilities, expanding their quality signage products across Canada.

"We're excited to bring Optic Signs under the Print Three banner," said Andrew Hrywnak, President of Print Three Franchising Corporation. "Our plan is to grow and open more Optic Sign franchises in Canada; we're already looking for independent sign shops that want to join the Print Three family under our new brand."

"With the addition of this new brand, Print Three is expanding its print position in the marketplace giving us the ability to offer our customers the best in print, marketing, and web solutions for their businesses."

Join an award-winning franchise that has been rated one of Canada's best by its franchisees. Get in touch with Print Three Franchising Corporation at 1-800-335-5918 ext. 330 or franchiseopportunities@printthree.com for a free information package.

