Print Three Expands Direct Mail and Inkjet Offering by Adding Prime Data to its Network

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Print Three Franchising Corporation has recently undergone a series of strategic partnerships and acquisitions to better serve the Canadian market. Now rounding out its offering yet again, the company has brought Prime Data on board.

For Print Three, welcoming Prime Data to the network is a response to a growing demand for inkjet printing solutions and expertise in direct mail, areas that Prime Data's president, Steve Falk, is deeply familiar with.

Always on the cutting-edge of direct mail, Prime Data, founded over 20 years ago, has become an industry leader embracing the changing digital marketing landscape while seizing successful strategies for print and mail. Armed with a deep-rooted understanding of global mailing trends, Prime Data focuses on the success of their clients, making production easier and simplifying personalization. Most recently, they've led the development of triggered and automated direct mail programs with their ResponsivePrintTM solutions.

"With this alliance, we are placing our inkjet solutions and direct mail expertise at the fingertips of Print Three locations across Canada. We are excited to help them broaden the services they offer to help their clients succeed," Falk says.

Adding Prime Data to Print Three's 45+ locations will mean that Print Three partners will mean opening up to offering highly-demanded services such as inkjet printing and automated direct mail. The combined forces of both sets of offerings is completely unique in North America.

Print Three has long been searching for the right ally in this space, finally landing on Prime Data due to an obvious alignment in both parties' dedication to constant innovation, passion for emerging technology, and desire for continuous expansion.

"I am excited about the addition of Prime Data to our group and in particular being able to work with Steve Falk, an industry leader in the direct mail space. Being able to expand our offering through inkjet technology and direct mail services will be invaluable to the Print Three network," says Andrew Hrywnak, president of Print Three.

As 2020 marks the 50th anniversary for Print Three, the corporation's partnership with Prime Data will be one of many highly-anticipated announcements made by Andrew Hrywnak at the upcoming conference.

About Print Three – www.PrintThree.com

Print Three is Canada's choice for high-quality digital, printing and commercial printing services. As one of Canada's largest print networks, the company has over 45 active franchise locations from coast to coast.

About Prime Data- www.PrimeData.ca



Prime Data is a privately-owned marketing technology company that uses the power of automated, personalized printed mail to help clients excel in their marketing and customer communications. Prime Data is the recipient of multiple awards -- most recently earning the coveted Globe and Mail/Morneau Shepell Employee Recommended Workplace Award in 2019.

For further information: Print Three Franchising Corporation, Toronto, Ontario, Contact: Andrew Hrywnak, Email: andrew@printthree.com, www.printthree.com, Tel: 800.335.5918, Fax: 905.669.0712