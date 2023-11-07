Pringles® Canada Partners with Movember to Spotlight Men's Mental Health

Mr. P Shaves Iconic Moustache to Raise Awareness

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - For the first year ever, Pringles® has become the official Canadian partner of Movember – the world's leading global men's health charity – to raise awareness and encourage conversations about mental health. The only official partner in Canada in 2023, Pringles® is donating up to $125,000 to the important cause and launching a social media campaign featuring conversation starters to help men break the silence on mental health issues and support their buddies in need. Everyone is encouraged to visit conversations.movember.com/pringles-campaign-2023 to learn more.

On November 1, Mr. P – Pringles®' beloved mascot and mustached hero – kicked off the campaign by shaving down his famous moustache to show up for men's health. Sure to create a buzz, the Pringles® campaign encourages men to pop in on their friends and share a real conversation around mental health while also sharing a can of Pringles®. The concept is to break down the "I'm Fine" barrier that guys often construct.

"Pringles® wants to help Movember change the face of men's mental health issues, and what better way to start than by shaving the iconic face of Mr. P?" says Nicole Gawen, Canada Marketing and Wellbeing Lead, Kellanova Canada. "Pringles® has always been about finding the fun in everyday moments and, through our Movember partnership, we are taking this to the next level to help men start real conversations around their mental wellbeing. It's a natural fit for Pringles® as we strongly believe in the power of connection and know that fun and thoughtfulness can work together to boost your mindset."

Pringles® has been partnering globally with Movember since 2020 to drive social change and, this year, the Canadian team – including Mr. P – is joining thousands of others to promote men's mental health. In addition to the national social media campaign, Pringles® will conduct an internal fundraising initiative with its Kellanova colleagues.

"We are so excited to welcome Pringles® to Canada's Movember team this year," says Todd Minerson, Movember Canada Country Director. "We love their enthusiasm for the cause and for sacrificing Mr. P's long-standing moustache to help us raise awareness of mental health issues. It's no surprise that most men find it tough to open up around their mental health, but Pringles®' fun yet thoughtful approach gives guys the tools to dig beyond the typical 'I'm fine' response. Plus, through its donation, Pringles® is supporting programs that help men live better lives every day."

About Movember:

Since 2003, Movember has built a global men's health movement, funding more than 1,320 projects around the world, challenging the status quo, shaking up men's health research and transforming the way health services reach and support men. Movember has taken on three of the biggest health issues affecting men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide and over 20 years has:

Invested almost $350 million in over 600 biomedical research projects, focusing on prostate and testicular cancer.

in over 600 biomedical research projects, focusing on prostate and testicular cancer. Funded 4 prostate cancer registries, with over 200,000 men enrolled from 23 countries.

Supported interventions designed to assist and guide men through the prostate cancer journey, offering them resources and information so that they are empowered to make their own decisions, manage symptoms and share lived experiences.

Since taking on mental health and suicide prevention as a cause area in 2006, Movember has united experts, funded bold new approaches and embraced fresh perspectives. We've focused on prevention, early intervention, and health promotion through a male lens.

Movember is for everyone, not just for men. We are a health movement and our invitation to take part is open to everyone. We champion healthcare that is sensitive to the needs of everyone, including men, so that everyone benefits. We have a strong focus on how improving men's health can have a profoundly positive impact on women, families, and society. We are leading the charge in encouraging men to adopt healthy behaviours, challenging health systems and confronting gender norms to reduce health inequalities and save more lives.

