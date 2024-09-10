PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES PROVIDES UPDATE VIVOSTAT A/S ACQUISITION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Principal") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to provide the following update to its previously announced arm's length agreement to acquire (the "Acquisition") 100% of the equity interests of Vivostat A/S ("Vivostat"), a 23-year-old Danish company which uses a unique autologous fibrin sealant solution for post-surgical use:

The Company received the conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") and is proceeding with the satisfaction of the conditions required for the final approval of the TSXV.

") and is proceeding with the satisfaction of the conditions required for the final approval of the TSXV. The Company has completed its previously announced private placement, issuing an aggregate of 4 million units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1 million . Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share at $0.30 for a period of two (2) years.

") at a price of per Unit for gross proceeds of . Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (each, a " ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " "), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share at for a period of two (2) years. The Company is continuing to work with the GreenIslands Opportunities Fund (the " Lender ") in connection with closing the previously announced loan of €9,000,000 (the " Loan ") that will be used, in part, to fund the cash component of the consideration for the Acquisition, and the Company expects to close the Acquisition upon the Lender funding the Loan.

") in connection with closing the previously announced loan of €9,000,000 (the " ") that will be used, in part, to fund the cash component of the consideration for the Acquisition, and the Company expects to close the Acquisition upon the Lender funding the Loan. The Company expects that its Shares listed on the TSXV will re-commence trading on or around September 12, 2024 .

Jerry Trent, CEO of Principal, said "We are delighted to have closed our equity financing and to be proceeding with the completion of the Loan and the Acquisition, while our shares can continue to trade on the TSXV. We also continue to evaluate attractive opportunities in the medical technology and pharmaceutical areas and will keep shareholders apprised of our progress in purchasing suitable opportunities on terms beneficial to our shareholders."

About Principal Technologies

Principal Technologies Inc. is a Canadian-based healthcare acquisition company. The Company is engaged in building a portfolio of profitable healthcare technology companies with a focus on those with global distribution potential which have intellectual property capable of enhancing medical treatment quality, cost efficiency, optimization of the patient pathway, and implementation of point of care technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jerry Trent, Chief Executive Officer

Principal Technologies Inc.

