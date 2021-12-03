Principal Technologies Grants Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PTEC.P), announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,200,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan to the directors, officers and consultants of the Company at a price of C$0.16 per stock option, exercisable for a period of ten years from the date of grant.

All of the above is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Principal Technologies Inc.

Principal Technologies Inc. (TSXV: PTEC.P), is building a diverse portfolio of investments in healthcare technology companies with a focus on those with global distribution potential, that have achieved regional success. Principal Technologies will also focus on companies that have IP capable of enhancing medical treatment quality and efficiency, cost efficiency, optimization of the patient pathway, and implementation of point of care technologies. In addition to providing growth capital, the company also aims to support the growth of its portfolio with the expertise of its management team, board, and advisers.

