PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES OXFORD LICENCE AGREEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Principal") (TSXV: PTEC) (FWB: JO7) announces that it has signed a Licence of Technology Agreement ("Licence") with Oxford University Innovation Limited ("Oxford"), which runs for 20 years.

Under the terms of the Licence, the Company and Oxford will pursue the development of Oxford's thermal product sensor for specific medical applications. This will involve product development, testing and medical trials with all activities to be overseen by Oxford's technical experts.

Jerry Trent, Chief Executive Officer of Principal, stated "This long-term licence with Oxford is the most significant transaction of Principal to date. I appreciate all of the guidance I received from the experts at Oxford as we pursued this licence agreement and look forward to working with them as we develop the applications. We will update shareholders in the near future with information on funding, scheduling, trials and development plans for this exciting venture."

The Company is continuing the due diligence, legal and approval processes for the Syndermix AG acquisition announced on December 11, 2024. Based on the due diligence performed to date, including advice from Principals' Directors, the Company has decided not to pursue the acquisition of 70.7% of the equity of Syndermix AG as was originally contemplated. Although the original letter of intent has now lapsed, Principal is currently negotiating the purchase of one or more of the Syndermix AG medical assets in lieu of the entire portfolio.

About Principal Technologies

Principal Technologies Inc. is a Canadian-based healthcare acquisition company. The Company is engaged in building a portfolio of profitable healthcare technology companies with a focus on those with global distribution potential which have intellectual property capable of enhancing medical treatment quality, cost efficiency, optimization of the patient pathway, and implementation of point of care technologies.

