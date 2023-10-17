PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES NEW ADVISORY BOARD MEMBER & GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PTEC) (FRA: J07), is pleased to announce it has expanded and strengthened its advisory board by adding Joe Mullings to its Board of Advisors.

Mr. Joe Mullings is the Chairman & CEO of The Mullings Group Companies, including TMG Search and Dragonfly. The search firm, with over three decades in the industry, is responsible for more than 8,000 successful searches in medtech/healthtech/life sciences with clients ranging from multi-billion-dollar companies to emerging high-tech organizations worldwide. TMG's international presence and work with over 800 companies allow them to provide solutions with the clients they partner with across the globe. As the first search firm to integrate media and talent access, Dragonfly was launched as a media production company, complete with a state-of-the-art studio, for use by clients and partners for attention and awareness. Dragonfly is the media machine behind the 8-time Award-Winning video docuseries, "TrueFuture," of which Joe is the host.

"I have the privilege of seeing proven healthcare technologies across the globe and in particular in Europe and being able to share these as part of the Principal Technologies team will provide a pathway forward to entrepreneurs and technologies that will find their way to the global patient and healthcare market" – Joe Mullings, Chairman & CEO of The Mullings Group Companies.

The Company also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted incentive stock options to Mr. Mullings to acquire 100,000 common shares under the Company's stock option plan at a price of C$0.15 per stock option, exercisable for a period of ten years from the date of grant.

