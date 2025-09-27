Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation's Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer, fuelled by Longo's, Raises $3.2 Million at World's Largest Road Hockey Fundraiser

Funds raised support Canada's leading cancer research centre driven to create a world free from the fear of cancer

VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - More than 1,500 road hockey players and over 140 teams came together at the 14th annual edition of The Princess Margaret Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer, fuelled by Longo's, raising over $36 million in support of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

Over 1500 road hockey players joined together to create a world free from the fear of cancer (CNW Group/Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation)

Passionate road hockey players from across North America laced up their sneakers, grabbed their sticks, and hit the pavement at SmartCentres in Vaughan for a day of fun filled action. Teaming up with NHL alumni, PWHL stars, and TV personalities, road hockey teams battled it out in spirited games, but with a shared goal in mind: to create a world free from the fear of cancer.

Thanks to thousands of dedicated players, friends, family, and other supporters, Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer has raised over $36 million in its 14-year history and is the world's largest road hockey fundraising event.

"By 2050, new cancer cases are projected to increase by 77%, with millennials experiencing the fastest rise in cancer rates," said Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and CEO, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "The Princess Margaret is Canada's leading cancer research centre, where an all-star team of scientists and doctors are working together to score the next goal against cancer."

Toronto Sceptres alumni, and cancer survivor Erica Howe, joined Road Hockey to Conquer Cancer, for this year's festivities. "My world was turned upside down when I got the call from my doctor and was diagnosed with breast cancer," said Erica. "I am so thankful to see all the players and teams come together today to shut out cancer and help improve outcomes for patients and their loved ones. It gives us hope."

Top fundraising teams had the opportunity to draft a celebrity to their team for game day. NHL legends like Darcy Tucker, Jeremy Roenick, Wendel Clark, and Toronto Sceptres stars Blayre Turnbull and Renata Fast, and many more, heard their name called, grabbed their stick, hopped the boards and faced off for cancer research.

The full lineup of celebrity supporters also participated in a special Road Hockey All-Star game in the afternoon, with the top 15 individual fundraisers. This All-Star showdown was an amazing opportunity to share a road hockey experience with legends of the game and celebrate the incredible fundraising achievement of the Road Hockey community.



The buzzer has sounded on the 2025 edition of The Princess Margaret's Road Hockey event, but we look forward to welcoming even more teams in 2026. Visit www.roadhockeytoconquercancer.ca to register for next year's event and change cancer outcomes for patients and their loved ones in Canada and around the world.



ABOUT PRINCESS MARGARET CANCER FOUNDATION

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity. We're dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, our work benefits cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading lottery program, we're changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world.?

