Princess Margaret Cancer Centre receives $110,000 from Team Alectra

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - For the seventh consecutive year, Alectra participated in the annual "Ride to Conquer Cancer", cycling over 200km from Toronto to Niagara Falls. With a team of 32 Riders, $110,010 was raised to support The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre's life-saving cancer research and treatment.

Team Alectra at Ride to Conquer Cancer (CNW Group/Alectra Inc.)

"As an avid cycler, participating in the Ride is one of my favourite yearly experiences and I love seeing Team Alectra and the communities we serve come together to support this important cause", said Brian Bentz, President and CEO of Alectra. "I'm proud of every single rider, participating in the Ride is an example of us living our values and supporting one another when it matters most. Their dedication speaks to Alectra's culture of giving back to our communities."

The funds raised by the Ride go directly towards The Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, which treats more than 200 types of cancers and is considered one of the top five cancer research centres in the world. Since the inception of the Ride in 2008, more than $400 million has been raised in Canada, aiding advanced cancer research, and improving treatments.

Since 2017, Alectra has raised a total of $604,834­­­­­­­ for cancer research. To learn more about Alectra 's community support program visit alectra.com/alectracares.

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

