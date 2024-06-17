Primo Water and BlueTriton Agree to Merge, Creating a Leading North American Pure-Play Healthy Hydration Company

Transformative all-stock transaction expected to present an estimated $200 million in run-rate cost synergies

Combined company expected to have significant financial and operating leverage with $6.5 billion in Net Revenue and $1.5 billion in Adjusted EBITDA1, including estimated synergies, for the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2024

Increased presence, leading portfolio of iconic brands, diversified product offerings and enhanced distribution capabilities position the combined company for sustained long-term growth

Primo Water intends to pay a special dividend of up to $133 million ($0.82/share)2 to its shareholders prior to closing

TAMPA, Fla. and STAMFORD, Conn., June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) ("Primo Water") and an affiliate of BlueTriton Brands, Inc. ("BlueTriton") today announced the entry into a definitive agreement to create a leading North American pure-play healthy hydration company in an all-stock transaction (the "Transaction") that was unanimously approved by their respective Boards of Directors. Upon closing of the Transaction, Primo Water shareholders and holders of incentive equity are expected to own 43% of the fully diluted shares of the combined company ("NewCo"), and BlueTriton shareholders are expected to own 57% of the fully diluted shares of NewCo.

The Transaction offers a compelling strategic rationale and combines the complementary strengths of Primo Water and BlueTriton, creating a North American leader in pure-play healthy hydration with diversified offerings across products, formats, channels and consumer occasions. The combined company will have significant financial and operating presence with combined Net Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1, inclusive of $200 million in estimated cost synergies, of $6.5 billion and $1.5 billion, respectively, for the twelve month period ended March 31, 2024.

NewCo is expected to be dual headquartered in Tampa, Florida and Stamford, Connecticut. Dean Metropoulos, the current Chairman of the Board of BlueTriton, will serve as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the combined company. Upon close, Robbert Rietbroek, the current Chief Executive Officer of Primo Water, will serve as Chief Executive Officer, David Hass, the current Chief Financial Officer of Primo Water, will serve as Chief Financial Officer, and Rob Austin, the current Chief Operating Officer of BlueTriton, will serve as Chief Operating Officer.

Primo Water is a leading North America-focused, branded pure-play water solutions company with a broad portfolio of sustainable hydration brands operating primarily in the large format water category. Primo Water's water solutions expand consumer access to purified and spring water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle. Primo Water's brands include Primo Water®, Mountain Valley®, Crystal Springs®, Sparkletts® and Alhambra®, amongst others. Primo Water's Net Revenue from continuing operations grew from $1.4 billion in 20213 to $1.8 billion during the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2024, a compounded annual growth rate of 11%. Adjusted EBITDA1 grew from $304 million to $399 million over that same period, a compounded annual growth rate of 13%.

BlueTriton is a North American beverage company with a portfolio of iconic national and regional water brands, including Poland Spring®, Deer Park®, Ozarka®, Ice Mountain®, Zephyrhills®, Arrowhead®, Saratoga® and Pure Life®. Through its ReadyRefresh® business in the United States, BlueTriton also serves the home and office beverage delivery segment with a portfolio of water brands. BlueTriton was acquired in February 2021 by an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners ("One Rock"), in partnership with Metropoulos & Co. Since the acquisition, BlueTriton's Net Revenue grew from $3.9 billion in 2021 to $4.7 billion during the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2024, a compounded annual growth rate of 9%. Adjusted EBITDA1 grew from $531 million to $857 million over that same period, a compounded annual growth rate of 24%.

Robbert Rietbroek, Chief Executive Officer of Primo Water, said, "We are excited to combine Primo Water with BlueTriton to create a leading North American pure-play healthy hydration company. The Transaction is expected to deliver significant value to our shareholders along with the opportunity to participate in the long-term upside potential of the combined company, which will build upon and complement our existing healthy hydration platform. The combined company will benefit from a diversified portfolio of iconic brands, a national footprint and the strength of the combined delivery platform to better serve customers anywhere and anyway they hydrate. Under the stewardship of One Rock and Metropoulos & Co., BlueTriton delivered net revenue growth and increased profitability for both its retail brands and ReadyRefresh."

Joey Bergstein, Chief Executive Officer of BlueTriton, said, "The combination of BlueTriton and Primo Water enables our iconic, trusted brands, many with over 100 years of rich heritage, to further expand distribution and reach a broader base of customers with healthy hydration solutions. With greater presence, we also believe that we will have greater ability to positively impact our communities, invest in water stewardship, and bring circular packaging and refillable options to more people in more places. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our team, our business has experienced strong momentum leading us to this exciting combination and a bright future with many opportunities for continued growth. I look forward to working together with the Primo Water team to make this Transaction a success for all of our stakeholders."

Dean Metropoulos, incoming Chairman of NewCo, said, "Today's announcement marks an important milestone for the North American beverage category with the creation of a new, leading healthy hydration platform. The increased presence, diversified product portfolio, focus on free cash flow generation, strong balance sheet and estimated cost synergies provide the foundation for long-term value creation for our shareholders."

Compelling Strategic Rationale

The Transaction will bring together Primo Water and BlueTriton's complementary strengths, creating a leader in North American pure-play healthy hydration with combined Net Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1, including $200 million in estimated cost synergies of $6.5 billion and $1.5 billion, respectively, for the twelve month period ended March 31, 2024. One-time costs associated in the capture of the $200 million synergies opportunity are estimated to be approximately $115 million.

The combined company will benefit from a diversified portfolio of iconic brands to provide high-quality service to consumers across product formats, channels, price points and usage occasions. It will have a leading healthy hydration brand portfolio complemented by the convenience of a sustainable delivery platform with extensive reach to serve millions of customers, leveraging technology to enhance customer experience, route design and continued carbon footprint reduction.

The Transaction is expected to present an estimated run-rate cost synergies opportunity of approximately $200 million, which the companies estimate will be fully realized within 3 years following the closing of the Transaction.

The combined company generated over $565 million in combined Adjusted Free Cash Flow4 for the twelve month period ended March 31, 2024 and is targeting combined normalized capital expenditures5 as a percent of net revenue to be approximately 4.0%-5.0% going forward.

The Transaction was structured to allow NewCo to keep both Primo Water and BlueTriton's bonds and term loans in place, if the parties desire to do so. At closing, combined net leverage is expected to be approximately 3.0x, inclusive of estimated run-rate cost synergies, assuming that closing occurs during the first half of 2025 and that the existing indebtedness of Primo Water and BlueTriton remain outstanding. The combined company is targeting deleveraging to Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA6 of 2.0x – 2.5x in the medium-term following the closing of the Transaction.

NewCo currently anticipates maintaining Primo Water's current annualized dividend of $0.36 per share. The long-term dividend policy of the combined company will be determined and communicated post-closing.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Primo Water and BlueTriton shareholders will exchange their respective shares into shares of a new holding company. Upon closing of the Transaction, Primo Water shareholders and holders of incentive equity are expected to own 43% of the fully diluted shares of NewCo, and BlueTriton shareholders are expected to own 57% of the fully diluted shares of NewCo; the portion of shares of NewCo in excess of 49% that are held by any individual or group of former BlueTriton shareholders would be in the form of a separate class of common stock that is non-voting as to the election of directors of NewCo. The combined company is expected to continue to be listed on the NYSE, subject to approval of such listing by the NYSE. Upon closing of the Transaction, the common shares of Primo Water, as a wholly owned subsidiary of NewCo, will no longer be listed on any public market.

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, the Transaction will be effected by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement involving Primo Water under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and a merger involving BlueTriton under the laws of Delaware.

The Transaction is subject to approval by Primo Water's shareholders, as well as the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act, receipt of other regulatory approvals and court approval of the arrangement of Primo Water. The Transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

The directors and executive officers of Primo Water, holding an aggregate of approximately 2.1% of the outstanding common shares of Primo Water, have each entered into support and voting agreements to vote their shares in favor of the arrangement of Primo Water.

The definitive agreement permits Primo Water to continue to pay its regular quarterly dividend to shareholders and to pay a special dividend to its shareholders in an aggregate amount of up to $133 million, or $0.82/share2. Primo Water intends to pay the special dividend following board approval and setting of the record date and payment date prior to closing of the Transaction.

A copy of the arrangement agreement and plan of merger will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and on Primo Water's SEDAR+ profile and will be available for viewing at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca.

Governance

The combined company is expected to initially have a 15-person Board of Directors, 7 members of which will be initially appointed by Primo Water, 7 members of which will be initially appointed by BlueTriton and 1 member of which will be mutually agreed.

ADVISORS

Bank of America Securities acted as exclusive financial advisor and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, Goodmans LLP, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisors to Primo Water in the Transaction. BMO Capital Markets Corp. was also financial advisor to Primo Water's Board of Directors in connection with the Transaction.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. acted as financial advisors and Latham & Watkins LLP and Stikeman Elliott LLP served as legal advisors to BlueTriton.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water is a leading North America-focused pure-play water solutions provider that operates largely under a recurring revenue model in the large format water category. Primo Water's revenue model includes its industry leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which are sold through approximately 11,200 retail locations and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household and business penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo Water's water solutions, which includes Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo Water delivers sustainable hydration solutions direct to customers, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange business, customers visit retail locations and purchase a pre-filled bottle of water. Once consumed, empty bottles can be exchanged at our recycling center displays, which provide a ticket that offers a discount toward the purchase of a new bottle. Water Exchange is available in approximately 17,500 retail locations. Through its Water Refill business, customers have the option to refill empty bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill drinking water stations. Primo Water also offers water filtration units across North America.

Primo Water's water solutions expand consumer access to purified and spring water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo Water is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America which ensures strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo Water is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

ABOUT BLUETRITON

BlueTriton Brands, Inc. is a water and beverage company in North America that produces and distributes a portfolio of brands of spring water, purified water, and other beverages, which include Poland Spring®, Deer Park®, Ozarka®, Ice Mountain®, Zephyrhills®, Arrowhead®, Origin™, Saratoga®, AC+ION®, Pure Life®, B'EAU®, and Splash Refresher™.

BlueTriton also owns and operates ReadyRefresh®, a reuse and refill platform for home and office beverage delivery in the United States, providing access to a broad portfolio of water and beverage products, the majority of which are sold in reusable, multi-serve bottles. As one of the leaders in home delivery and reusable packaging, the company strives to save customers time by conveniently and more sustainably delivering products to their door. ReadyRefresh is proud of its role in helping reduce waste by delivering healthy hydration to our neighbors, businesses, and communities in 3- and 5-gallon reusable bottles, which are collected, sanitized, and refilled.

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, BlueTriton is a privately held company with operations and distribution primarily in the United States and Canada, employing more than 7,000 employees. BlueTriton manages water resources for long-term sustainability and helps protect more than 20,000 acres of watershed area owned by the company from harm and destruction. The company sources from 56 springs and has 30 production facilities across North America, with some verified to the Alliance for Water Stewardship ("AWS") Standard. BlueTriton is a Water Champion with The Water Council and has committed to be verified under their WAVE program.

Supplementary Information – LTM Combined Net Revenue

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Unaudited



Primo Water Corporation

Triton Water Holdings, Inc.

Combined

























For the

fiscal year

ended

December 30,

20231 For the

three

months

ended

April 1,

20232 For the

three

months

ended

March 30,

20242 Last twelve

months

March 2024

(LTM Q1

2024)3

For the year

ended

December 31,

20234 For the

three

months

ended

March 31,

20235 For the

three

months

ended

March 31,

20245 Last twelve

months

March 2024

(LTM Q1

2024)3

Last twelve

months

March 2024

(LTM Q1

2024) Revenue, net $ 1,771.8 $ 412.5 $ 452.0 $ 1,811.3

$ 4,698.7 $ 1,122.1 $ 1,135.8 $ 4,712.4

$ 6,523.7

























_____________________________ 1 Primo Water Corporation 2023 Form 10-K filed February 28, 2024. 2 Primo Water Corporation Q1 2024 Form 10-Q filed May 9, 2024. 3 LTM calculated as FY 2023 less Q1 2023 plus Q1 2024. 4 Triton Water Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and periods from February 3, 2021 through December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021. 5 Triton Water Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

Supplementary Information – Non-GAAP – LTM Combined Adj. EBITDA

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Unaudited



Primo Water Corporation

Triton Water Holdings, Inc.

Combined

For the

fiscal year

ended

December 30,

20231 For the

three

months

ended

April 1,

20232 For the

three

months

ended

March 30,

20242 Last twelve

months

March 2024

(LTM Q1

2024)3

For the year

ended

December 31,

20234 For the

three

months

ended

March 31,

20235 For the

three

months

ended

March 31,

20245 Last twelve

months

March 2024

(LTM Q1

2024)3

Last twelve

months

March 2024

(LTM Q1

2024) Net income from

continuing operations $ 63.8 $ 3.2 $ 18.7 $ 79.3

$ 92.8 $ (6.1) $ 33.5 $ 132.4

$ 211.7 Interest expense, net 71.4 18.2 10.0 63.2

288.1 72.5 79.9 295.5

358.7 Income tax expense 27.0 0.3 9.5 36.2

25.1 (2.8) 11.4 39.3

75.5 Depreciation and

amortization 193.3 47.1 48.2 194.4

305.7 61.7 75.2 319.2

513.6 EBITDA $ 355.5 $ 68.8 $ 86.4 $ 373.1

$ 711.7 $ 125.3 $ 200.0 $ 786.4

$ 1,159.5 Acquisition and integration

costs 9.5 1.7 5.3 13.1

22.0 6.4 1.7 17.3

30.4 Share-based compensation

costs 14.1 2.0 3.0 15.1

1.3 0.3 0.3 1.3

16.4 COVID-19 costs - - - -

- - - -

- Foreign exchange and

other losses (gains), net 5.7 (0.2) (1.9) 4.0

- - - -

4.0 Loss on disposal of

property, plant and

equipment, net 9.1 1.3 1.5 9.3

11.4 - 1.5 12.9

22.2 Loss on extinguishment of

long-term debt - - - -

- - - -

- Gain on sale of property (21.0) - (0.5) (21.5)

- - - -

(21.5) Other adjustments, net 7.8 2.0 0.1 5.9

37.2 12.6 14.1 38.7

44.6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 380.7 $ 75.6 $ 93.9 $ 399.0

$ 783.6 $ 144.6 $ 217.6 $ 856.6

$ 1,255.6









































Run-Rate

Synergies6

$ 200.0

















Business

Optimization6

$ 20.0

















Combined

Adjusted

EBITDA

$ 1,475.6









































Combined Net

Revenue

$ 6,523.7

















Combined

Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin

23 %









































_____________________________ 1 Primo Water Corporation 2023 Form 10-K filed February 28, 2024. 2 Primo Water Corporation Q1 2024 Form 10-Q filed May 9, 2024. 3 LTM calculated as FY 2023 less Q1 2023 plus Q1 2024. 4 Amounts used to calculate EBITDA obtained from the Triton Water Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and periods from February 3, 2021 through December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021. Addback amounts obtained from Triton Water Holdings, Inc. company information. 5 Amounts used to calculate EBITDA obtained from the Triton Water Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. Addback amounts obtained from Triton Water Holdings, Inc. company information. 6 Company estimates.

Supplementary Information – Non-GAAP – 2021 Combined Adj. EBITDA

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Unaudited



Primo Water Corporation Triton Water Holdings, Inc. Combined

For the fiscal year ended December 20211,2 Net income from continuing operations $ 4.9 $ (309.7) $ (304.8) Interest expense, net 68.3 125.5 193.8 Income tax expense 7.7 (92.6) (84.9) Depreciation and amortization 160.2 438.5 598.7 EBITDA $ 241.1 $ 161.7 $ 402.8 Acquisition and integration costs 9.1 141.4 150.5 Share-based compensation costs 15.5 - 15.5 COVID-19 costs 2.0 11.7 13.7 Foreign exchange and other (gains), net (0.5) - (0.5) Loss on disposal of property, plant and

equipment, net 9.1 - 9.1 Loss on extinguishment of long-term

debt 27.2 - 27.2 Gain on sale of property - - - Other adjustments, net 0.8 215.7 216.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 304.3 $ 530.5 $ 834.8







LTM Q1 2024 Adjusted EBITDA $ 399.0 $ 856.6

2021 – LTM Q1'24

Compound Annual Growth Rate 13 % 24 %











_____________________________ 1 Primo Water Corporation 2023 Form 10-K filed February 28, 2024. 2 Amounts used to calculate EBITDA obtained from the Triton Water Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and periods from February 3, 2021 through December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021. Addback amounts obtained from Triton Water Holdings, Inc. company information.

Supplementary Information – Non-GAAP – LTM Combined Adj. Free Cash Flow

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Unaudited



Primo Water Corporation

Triton Water Holdings, Inc.

Combined

For the

fiscal year

ended

December 30,

20231 For the

three

months

ended

April 1,

20232 For the

three

months

ended

March 30,

20242 Last twelve

months

March 2024

(LTM Q1

2024)3

For the year

ended

December 31,

20234 For the

three

months

ended

March 31,

20235 For the

three

months

ended

March 31,

20245 Last twelve

months

March 2024

(LTM Q1

2024)3

Last twelve

months

March 2024

(LTM Q1

2024) Net cash provided by

operating activities from

continuing operations $ 289.2 $ 30.3 $ 63.4 $ 322.3

$ 320.9 $ (56.4) $ 6.0 $ 383.3

$ 705.6 Less: Additions to

property, plant, and

equipment (139.2) (42.2) (37.6) (134.6)

(203.6) (40.4) (23.5) (186.7)

(321.3) Less: Additions to

intangible assets (8.5) (2.0) (2.3) (8.8)

(14.1) (4.4) (21.2) (30.9)

(39.7) Free Cash Flow $ 141.5 $ (13.9) $ 23.5 $ 178.9

$ 103.2 $ (101.2) $ (38.7) $ 165.7

$ 344.6 Acquisition and integration

cash costs 7.0 2.5 2.4 6.9

22.0 6.4 1.7 17.3

24.2 Cash taxes paid for

property sales 5.9 - - 5.9

- - - -

5.9 Cash costs related to

additions to property, plant

and equipment for

integration of acquired

entities 0.3 - 0.4 0.7

- - - -

0.7 Management Fees - - - -

17.8 3.9 9.3 23.2

23.2 Tariffs refunds related to

property, plant, and

equipment 3.1 0.4 2.1 4.8

- - - -

4.8 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 157.8 $ (11.0) $ 28.4 $ 197.2

$ 143.0 $ (90.9) $ (27.7) $ 206.2

$ 403.4









































Run-Rate

Synergies6

$ 148.8

















Business

Optimization6

$ 14.9

















Adjusted

Free Cash

Flow

$ 567.1











































_____________________________ 1 Primo Water Corporation Form 8-K filed February 22, 2024. 2 Primo Water Corporation Form 8-K filed May 9, 2024. 3 LTM calculated as FY 2023 less Q1 2023 plus Q1 2024. 4 Amounts used to calculate Free Cash Flow obtained from the Triton Water Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 and periods from February 3, 2021 through December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2021 through March 31, 2021. Addback amounts obtained from Triton Water Holdings, Inc. company information. 5 Amounts used to calculate Free Cash Flow obtained from the Triton Water Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. Addback amounts obtained from Triton Water Holdings, Inc. company information. 6 Company estimates. Tax-effected at 25.6%.

