PRIMED Recognizes their Role in Reconciliation & Partners with Medical, Surgical & Safety Supplies Ltd. (MSS) and Mohawk Medbuy Corporation (MMC) to support an Indigenous Value-Based Supply Chain

EDMONTON, AB, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - As part of Canada's continued Reconciliation journey, PRIMED Medical Products (PRIMED) has partnered with Medical Surgical & Safety Supplies Ltd. (MSS), is one of the leading Indigenous-owned medical companies in Canada and Mohawk Medbuy Corporation, a national, not for profit, shared services organization.

"PRIMED Medical Products is committed to growing the influence of Indigenous businesses across the healthcare supply chains of Ontario and Canada," says David Welsh, PRIMED's President & CEO. "We are grateful that we were able to collaborate with MSS and MMC on this important reconciliation initiative."

In 2022, MMC and MSS explored opportunities to work with MMC contracted vendors who shared a commitment to reconciliation and creating meaningful change. PRIMED was quick to engage with this collaboration. "We're excited to continue MMC's Reconciliation journey with these valued partners," said Tony DiEmanuele, President and CEO of Mohawk Medbuy. "As we embrace our collective responsibility for economic reconciliation, this initiative is a unique opportunity to strengthen our healthcare supply chains by unlocking the potential of Indigenous businesses."

The PRIMED & MSS partnership currently entails a co-branded line of products and is based on common goals and opportunities for working together & creating meaningful change.

"The mission of MSS, Medical Surgical & Safety Supplies, is to be a trusted and valued partner in the distribution of healthcare services. Along with PRIMED, we can build our product offerings and allow our community to enter back into the economy," states James Hiebert, President of MSS. Hiebert goes on to say, "this initiative is a concrete way to build bridges between Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses and communities as we chart our pathway for self-determination and economic independence."

MSS is currently one of the leading Indigenous wholesale companies in Canada and is working towards building bridges between First Nations communities, Indigenous and non-Indigenous populations, communities & businesses.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Call to Action #92 is looking to the corporate sector for commitment to meaningful and long-term economic reconciliation. PRIMED, a dynamic Canadian & global manufacturer, has recognized the importance of Reconciliation and growing the influence of Indigenous businesses across Canada's healthcare supply chains.

About PRIMED Medical Products

Founded in 1995, PRIMED Medical Products is a global manufacturer of medical personal protective equipment. PRIMED manufacturing facilities are ISO certified and undergo regular audits by international regulatory and certification organizations. PRIMED's high quality medical products are used in virtually every hospital across Canada and in healthcare facilities worldwide. PRIMED Medical Products is one of the fastest-growing international manufacturers of high quality medical personal protective equipment; offering branded, co-branded, and private label products and services to its customers and international partners.

About Medical, Surgical & Safety Supplies Limited

Medical Surgical & Medical Supplies Limited is a Certified Aboriginal Business founded in 1992 in Hay River, Northwest Territories. MSS's mission is to be a trusted and valued partner in the delivery of healthcare services that is focused on enhanced outcomes and a client-friendly experience.

MSS is a people-oriented business that has evolved during the last 30 years into a fully integrated wholesale network operating throughout the NWT, Yukon, and Nunavut as well as BC, AB, SK, MB, ON and QC.

About Mohawk Medbuy Corporation

Mohawk Medbuy is a national, not-for-profit, shared services organization that supports hundreds of healthcare providers across Canada, as well as child welfare agencies and other public sector organizations. MMC provides value-driven procurement solutions for medical/surgical supplies, pharmaceutical products, capital equipment (FF&E) and food/nutrition solutions, as well as offering warehousing/logistics, accounts payable and linen services.

With an emerging focus on sustainability and reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, MMC is actively supporting the creation of a resilient value chain that incorporates environmental, social and economic wellbeing. The Burlington, ON-based organization also has offices in Thunder Bay, London and Brantford and a linens facility in Hamilton.

