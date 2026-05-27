NBA arrives on Prime Video in Canada this October as part of 11-year global deal; WNBA season now underway

Prime Video's global titles round out complete entertainment offering for Canadian customers

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TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Prime Video today announced seven new and returning Canadian Prime Original series at its 2026 advertiser-facing Amazon Upfront. The slate includes new hockey series Hometown Giants with Michael Bublé and Drew Scott; outdoor adventure competition Surrender (working title) hosted by Scott McGillivray; true crime docuseries The Pig Farm Killer: Robert Pickton (working title); French-language Prime Originals, including reality series Complètement dans le champ (Heels in the Hay) and documentary Opération déception (Operation Deception); and the return of LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier?, hosted by Patrick Huard, for a fifth season plus a Halloween special edition. Prime Video also debuted trailers for Young Farts Trailer Parts, executive produced by Jacob Tierney and premiering July 17, and Opération déception (Operation Deception). These join upcoming blockbuster global titles like Elle and God of War, live sports including the NBA on Prime, add-on subscriptions and thousands of titles available to rent or buy, reinforcing Prime Video's position as a one-stop entertainment destination for Canadian customers.

Clockwise from top left: Young Farts Trailer Parts, Hometown Giants, Opération déception (Operation Deception), LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? Season 4, and Robert Pickton: The Pig Farm Killer (working title) (CNW Group/Amazon Canada Fulfillment Services, ULC)

"Our Prime Originals slate represents exactly the kind of stories Prime Video wants to tell - bold, surprising, and unmistakably Canadian," said Brent Haynes, Head of International Originals, Canada, Amazon MGM Studios. "Whether it's Michael Bublé and Drew Scott building teenagers into NHL players, an intense survival series where expectations, extremes and moral dilemmas are turned on their head, or revealing the truth behind the hunt for a serial killer, each of these projects is rooted in our unique Canadian perspective. We're investing in creatives and formats that feel authentic to this country and have the potential to captivate audiences around the world."

"Everything we do at Prime Video starts with our customers – identifying what they love, what they're looking for, and where we can offer something they can't find anywhere else," said Mark Shopiro, Head of Prime Video Canada. "Canadian customers want to see their stories reflected on screen, and every title in this slate was built with that in mind. Combined with global originals, live sports, acquisition films and series, and add-on subscriptions that give access to even more content, we're building a complete entertainment destination Canadians choose first."

Talent on stage at the 2026 Amazon Upfront (Canada) included Charlie Vickers (Sauron) from The Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power, Michael Bublé and Drew Scott of Hometown Giants, Scott McGillivray of Surrender (working title), Jacob Tierney, Jagger and Dawson Glowatsky of Young Farts Trailer Parts, NBA on Prime Analyst/ NBA Champion, Kyle Lowry and host, Taylor Rooks of NBA on Prime.

2026-2027 CANADIAN PRIME ORIGINAL CONTENT SLATE

Complètement dans le champ (Heels in the Hay)

A group of urban content creators move to the countryside to work, sleep, eat and live in a way that is literally and figuratively miles away from the luxuries of home. Hard labour, culture shock, and explosive team rivalries stand between them and a big cash prize in this new seven-episode French-language reality series. Host and cast details will be announced at a later date. Commissioned by Amazon MGM Studios and produced by Trio Orange.

Hometown Giants

Michael Bublé and Drew Scott step into the unpredictable world of junior hockey as part-owners of the Vancouver Giants, where teenage players chasing a shot at the NHL face constant pressure, sacrifice, and life-changing decisions -- knowing every practice, shift, and hit could make or break their future. The six-episode series will premiere on Prime Video this fall. Commission by Amazon MGM Studios and produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment.

LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? Season 5

The six-episode French-language hit show is back, and this time host Patrick Huard invites former standout players for a rematch. Patrick assembles an A-team of heavy hitters from the first four seasons of LOL: Qui rira le dernier?, giving them another shot inside the mansion to win the coveted prize. Cast details to be announced at a later date. Commissioned by Amazon MGM Studios and produced by Attraction.

LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier? -- Spécial Halloween

In this three-episode Halloween special of LOL: Qui rira le dernier?, Patrick Huard invites eight iconic television hosts to face off in a haunted edition of the ultimate comedy experience. One haunted mansion, eight hosts, and three hours to make each other laugh, all while resisting the urge to laugh themselves. With a whole host of spooky tricks and treats in store, will the screams overtake the laughter? Commissioned by Amazon MGM Studios and produced by Attraction.

Opération déception (Operation Deception)

Over two episodes, renowned journalist Patrick Lagacé and investigative reporter Victor Malarek explore how a controversial undercover operation sent Alain Olivier, a drug-addicted Quebec forestry student, to death row in Thailand in 1989. Amid allegations of police misconduct, drug trafficking, and mistaken identity, the case raises a chilling question: was he a criminal mastermind or a victim of entrapment? Opération déception (Operation Deception) will premiere on Prime Video this fall. Produced by Pixcom in association with Amazon MGM Studios. Watch the trailer unveiled today here.

Surrender (working title)

A bold new survival series where strangers are thrust into the remote, unforgiving Canadian wilderness where the rules are anything but predictable. Hosted and executive produced by Scott McGillivray, the eight-episode series is starting production this fall. Commissioned by Amazon MGM Studios and produced by MEM.

The Pig Farm Killer: Robert Pickton (working title)

This three-part true crime series examines the chilling case of Robert Pickton, "The Pig Farmer Killer," featuring compelling new archives and interviews revealing how one of Canada's most notorious serial killers evaded capture for years as women disappeared from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. The Pig Farm Killer: Robert Pickton will premiere on Prime Video this fall. Commissioned by Amazon MGM Studios and produced by Fathom Film Group.

Young Farts Trailer Parts (formerly known as Trailer Trash)

It's finally time for the world to get to watch small-town brothers Jagger and Dawson Glowatsky in this comedic six-episode unscripted reality series. Between outrageous schemes, chaotic stunts, and big-hearted hijinks, these brothers chase one wild idea after the next -- all for the love of their family and the multi-million-dollar empire they're building by buying beat-up RVs, cashing in on salvaged treasures, and turning trailer trash into a fast-growing, profit-fueled business. Executive produced by Jacob Tierney (Heated Rivalry, Letterkenny, Shoresy), the series is set in Vegreville, Alberta, and showcases the brothers' entrepreneurial spirit and larger-than-life personalities. These unlikely business masterminds have gone viral with millions of views on TikTok, where they have amassed over 300 thousand subscribers. The series is produced by Lionsgate Canada and commissioned by Amazon MGM Studios. Young Farts Trailer Parts premieres globally on Prime Video on July 17. Watch the trailer unveiled today here.

Beyond Prime Video's Canadian slate, Prime Video continues to deliver a world-class lineup of global Prime Originals and star-driven acquired films and series for Canadian customers. Amazon MGM Studios continues to build on its strategy of adapting beloved IP, creating immersive worlds, and developing passionate fan communities anchored by extraordinary talent. The upcoming global slate includes The Greatest, a new series produced by and starring Michael B. Jordan alongside newcomer Jaalen Best as Muhammad Ali, in the first project ever authorized by the Ali estate; God of War, bringing the legendary video game franchise to life through Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television; and the return of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for Season Three, premiering November 11. Returning franchises include Fallout, which welcomes Aaron Paul in Season Three and Reacher, renewed for a fifth season. Additional global titles coming to the service include Ride or Die (July 15), starring Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham; Elle, the Legally Blonde prequel premiering July 1 and already renewed for Season Two; The Terminal List Season Two (October 21), starring Chris Pratt; and The Man With the Bag (December 2), a holiday comedy co-starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Canadian customers will also have exclusive access to star-driven acquired titles, including Normal (August 28), with Bob Odenkirk as a substitute lawman in a small town where life seems just a little too perfect; In the Grey (fall 2026), directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill, and Eiza González; The Beast (fall 2026), starring Samuel L. Jackson and Joel Kinnaman in a high-stakes presidential escape thriller; Kill Jackie (2026), where a former cocaine dealer's (Catherine Zeta-Jones) lavish second life unravels when the world's deadliest hitmen come calling, and Babies (2027), starring Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen in a comedy drama about the journey to parenthood... or not.

Prime Video continues to build its live sports offering for Canadian customers including PWHL, NWSL, and the launch of the NBA on Prime Video starting this October in Canada as part of an 11-year global agreement. The NBA agreement includes 66 regular season games, plus the Emirates NBA Cup 2026, all six games from the 2027 Play-In Tournament, exclusive coverage of first- and second-round NBA Playoff games, and an exclusive Conference Finals series in six of the 11 years of the deal, starting in the 2027 season. Prime Video also expanded its WNBA partnership with an 11-year agreement that includes 30 regular season games, the Commissioner's Cup Championship, and exclusive postseason coverage including one first-round playoff series beginning this season, plus seven semifinal series and three WNBA Finals over the life of the deal. The 2026 WNBA season launched on Prime Video on May 14. The NBA schedule for the 2026-2027 season will be shared at a later date.

Social handles: @primevideoca | @alloprimevideo |@sportsonprimeca

About Prime Video



Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one application available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can find their favourite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports, including PWHL, WNBA, Prime Monday Night Hockey, and Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher and The Boys. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can subscribe to channels such as Crave, AppleTV+, Sportsnet, TSN, Paramount+, Citytv+, STARZ, AMC+, Super Channel, BritBox, Hayu, and STACKTV, via Prime Video add-on subscription, plus rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favourite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Prime, visit: primevideo.com

About Amazon



Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.aboutamazon.ca and follow @AmazonNews.

SOURCE Amazon Canada Fulfillment Services, ULC

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