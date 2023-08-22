Prime Quadrant Named as One of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Prime Quadrant, a leading trusted advisor serving over 200 affluent families across North America, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award was announced on April 14th, 2023, following an independent and anonymous Trust Index™ Survey conducted among all Prime Quadrant team members.

The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee-driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. 75% of each organization's score is based on confidential employee feedback, from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey. The remaining 25% is based on quality, quantity and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture. This study offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

Prime Quadrant's team feedback certified them as a Great Place to Work® back in both 2021 and 2022, and then further enabled them to earn the honor of being named one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada the following year, solidifying its position as one of the top workplaces in the country.

"This recognition means that our team members feel fulfilled and excited to come to work and we have created an environment where they can achieve their own goals and objectives" said Mo Lidsky, CEO. "At the end of the day, it really is all about the people and if our people feel great, then our prospects of success for the future are even greater."

Prime Quadrant attributes its success as a top workplace to its collaborative environment and servant leader mentality. The focus is on people's personal and professional growth and continuous learning. The team is provided semi-annual coaching check-ins with their supervisor, uncoupled from compensation and performance. Their performance is assessed separately and also semi-annually. The supervisors are enabled by 360 reviews after which they are provided with third-party coaching with a focus on areas for improvement. Every team member is eligible to participate the growth and upside of Prime Quadrant through its Key Exemplary Employee Plan (KEEP) share plan. The company believes in creating a work environment where every team member feels valued, respected and empowered to contribute their best every day and is proud to have cultivated a team that embodies the PQ PATH values – Purposeful, Authentic, Tenacious and Humble.

About Prime Quadrant

Prime Quadrant serves more than 200 affluent families across North America and consults on US$18+ billion in assets. Our mission is to empower families for the future and assist them across the full range of their financial, social, and human capital needs. Our culture is the Prime Quadrant PATH – we are Purposeful, Authentic, Tenacious and Humble. We are deeply grateful for the work we are privileged to do, the wonderful families we are fortunate to serve, and the exceptional team around us.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine.

Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it.

