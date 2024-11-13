Prime Minister welcomes reappointment of Caroline Maynard as Information Commissioner

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today welcomed the reappointment of Caroline Maynard as Information Commissioner, effective March 1, 2025.

Ms. Maynard, whose legal career with the Government of Canada spans almost 30 years, was first appointed as Information Commissioner in 2018. In this role, she is responsible for overseeing the federal government's access to information practices, working with institutions to ensure they meet their obligations under the Access to Information Act – Canada's freedom of information legislation. This includes investigating complaints and providing advice to parliamentarians on matters related to access to information.

Quote

"For the past seven years, Ms. Maynard has brought her extensive legal background and leadership experience to the role of Information Commissioner. I am confident that she will continue to serve Canadians well through her renewed mandate."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

The Information Commissioner is an independent Agent of Parliament, appointed under the Access to Information Act for a term of seven years. Agents of Parliament are completely independent of the government of the day and report directly to Parliament, through the Speaker of the House of Commons.

for a term of seven years. Agents of Parliament are completely independent of the government of the day and report directly to Parliament, through the Speaker of the House of Commons. Ms. Maynard was initially appointed following an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process.

This appointment was made by the Governor in Council after consultation with the leader of each recognized party in the Senate and the House of Commons and approval by resolution of both Houses of Parliament.

The Office of the Information Commissioner was established in 1983 under the Access to Information Act to support the work of the Information Commissioner.

Biographical Note

Associated Link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]