Prime Minister welcomes appointment of Eric Janse as the new Clerk of the House of Commons

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today welcomed the appointment of Eric Janse as the new Clerk of the House of Commons.

This appointment, which was approved by the House of Commons, is effective December 18, 2023.

Mr. Janse is a long-time public servant with a wealth of experience in procedural and legislative services. He started his career at the House of Commons in 1992 and, since then, he has worked to uphold the House's mission of strengthening the democratic process and fostering respect for parliamentary institutions. He has served as Acting Clerk of the House of Commons since February 2023.

As the chief executive of the House of Commons administration, Mr. Janse will advise the Speaker and all Members of the House of Commons on the interpretation of parliamentary rules, precedents, and practices. He will work at the service of all Members, regardless of their party affiliation, and will act with impartiality and discretion.

"Mr. Janse is a dedicated public servant with a proven track record of providing reliable, non-partisan advice. I am confident that he will continue to be a valuable asset in helping uphold the integrity of the House of Commons and ensuring the efficiency of its proceedings."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

As set out in Chapter 13 (111.1) of the Standing Orders of the House of Commons, the nomination for this position is referred to the appropriate standing committee (i.e., the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs). The appointment to the position is made by the Governor in Council in accordance with the Public Service Employment Act .

. Mr. Janse was selected for this role through the government's open, transparent, and merit-based appointment process.

