OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that he will travel to New York City, United States of America, from September 22 to 25, 2024, to participate in the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and the Summit of the Future. The Prime Minister will work closely with Canada's international partners to strengthen democracy, take climate action, defend global security, and improve access to health care, including reproductive health.

As Co-Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Advocates group, the Prime Minister will reaffirm Canada's commitment to advancing ambitious international action toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. This includes moving forward on shared work on education, climate change and biodiversity loss, and gender equality around the world.

At the Summit of the Future, the Prime Minister will join other leaders to take action on key global challenges and enhance ways to work together to secure a better future for everyone. The leaders will work to accelerate efforts on pressing global challenges, including sustainable development, international peace and security, technological innovation and digital co-operation, decarbonization and clean energy, and human rights.

Prime Minister Trudeau will co-host a discussion with the Prime Minister of Haiti, Garry Conille, to help mobilize the resources needed to address the crises the country is facing and support solutions that are Haitian-led and focused on the needs of the Haitian people. He will also co-host a high-level event with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to promote action on climate change, carbon pricing, and industrial decarbonization.

Throughout his visit, the Prime Minister will collaborate with other leaders on pressing geopolitical challenges, including Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine as well as the evolving situation in the Middle East. He will emphasize the importance of international efforts to safeguard peace and security around the world, including by defending democracy and strengthening the rules-based international order.

Achieving a more peaceful, stable, and prosperous world starts with unified global action. Canada's unwavering commitment to the United Nations is a pledge to Canadians that we will do our part to build a better future for everyone.

"At this year's United Nations General Assembly and at the Summit of the Future, Canada will have a leading role in making the world fairer and more prosperous. I look forward to working with other leaders to accelerate progress on our shared priorities and build a better future for everyone."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Canada has been active at the United Nations (UN) since its creation in 1945 and has played a key role in drafting the UN Charter, the treaty that is the cornerstone of the rules-based international order.

has been active at the United Nations (UN) since its creation in 1945 and has played a key role in drafting the UN Charter, the treaty that is the cornerstone of the rules-based international order. Canada is the sixth-largest donor to the UN, including voluntary and assessed contributions totalling over US$2 billion in 2022.

is the sixth-largest donor to the UN, including voluntary and assessed contributions totalling over US$2 billion in 2022. In 2015, Canada joined all UN Member States in adopting ambitious goals for sustainable development, as outlined in Transforming our World: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The 2030 Agenda centres on a set of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), encompassing the social, economic, and environmental dimensions of sustainable development. Taken together, the SDGs aim to improve the lives of all people, while protecting the planet.

joined all UN Member States in adopting ambitious goals for sustainable development, as outlined in Transforming our World: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The 2030 Agenda centres on a set of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), encompassing the social, economic, and environmental dimensions of sustainable development. Taken together, the SDGs aim to improve the lives of all people, while protecting the planet. Released in 2021, Moving Forward Together: Canada's 2030 Agenda National Strategy builds upon 30 actions and five core principles to create and foster an enabling environment for ongoing dialogue and participation to encourage Canadians to take action to realize the SDGs.

2030 Agenda National Strategy builds upon 30 actions and five core principles to create and foster an enabling environment for ongoing dialogue and participation to encourage Canadians to take action to realize the SDGs. In 2022, Prime Minister Trudeau was named Co-Chair, with the Prime Minister of Barbados , Mia Mottley , of the UN SDG Advocates group by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. SDG Advocates work to raise global awareness of the SDGs and of the need for accelerated action by using their respective platforms.

, , of the UN SDG Advocates group by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. SDG Advocates work to raise global awareness of the SDGs and of the need for accelerated action by using their respective platforms. In 2021, Canada launched the Global Carbon Pricing Challenge. This partnership aims to expand the use of pollution pricing by strengthening existing systems and supporting emerging ones. The Challenge also serves as a forum for dialogue and co-ordination to make pricing systems more effective and compatible while supporting other countries in adopting carbon pricing and cutting emissions on the path to net-zero by 2050.

