OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2024 /CNW/ - On June 6, 1944, over 14,000 Canadians stormed Juno Beach, as part of the largest combined military operation in history. Canadian soldiers fought heroically, and side by side with Allies – defending freedom, liberty, and democracy. The Battle of Normandy came at a heavy price, with more than 5,000 Canadian troops killed and thousands more injured – but the Allies won. The battle became a defining moment for our nation.

We must remember the bravery and sacrifice demonstrated by Canadians in Normandy. We must honour them, and the more than one million Canadians who served during the Second World War. We must pass on their stories for generations to come.

The aftermath of the Second World War and the Allied victory in Europe led to the foundation of the modern rules-based international order, an order which has since underpinned peace and prosperity around the world, and an order that Canada defends. On the beaches of Normandy, our troops fought valiantly for peace and democracy. Many gave their lives so we could live free – and we will do what it takes to preserve and protect our hard-won freedoms.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that he will travel to Normandy, France, from June 5 to 6, 2024, to participate in commemorative events to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy and to pay tribute to those who gave their lives in service of peace and freedom during the Second World War.

The Canadian delegation will include the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Veterans, representatives from Indigenous and Veterans organizations, and parliamentarians.

"On D-Day, we remember the 14,000 Canadian troops who stormed the beaches of Normandy in defence of freedom and liberty. They fought heroically; they helped liberate Europe; and they changed the course of history. This milestone 80th anniversary is an important opportunity to share their stories, commemorate their bravery, and pay tribute to their immeasurable service, sacrifice, and legacy."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The Allied high command launched the invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944 , a date that has become known to history as D-Day. On that day, a massive Allied force would cross the English Channel, heading for an 80-kilometre stretch of the Normandy coast. There were five landing zones assigned to the forces of Allied nations: Juno Beach ( Canada ); Gold Beach ( United Kingdom ); Sword Beach ( United Kingdom and France ); and Utah Beach and Omaha Beach ( United States ).

, the Allies liberated , officially ending the Battle of Normandy. More than 45,000 Canadians lost their lives during the Second World War, of whom over 5,000 were killed during the Battle of Normandy, including 359 of our soldiers on D-Day.

