Prime Minister tables the Thirtieth Annual Report on the Public Service of Canada in the House of Commons

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today tabled in the House of Commons the Thirtieth Annual Report on the Public Service of Canada, which highlights the work of the public service in delivering the services Canadians rely on and addressing challenges over the past year, here at home and around the world. The report was presented to the Prime Minister by the former Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet, Janice Charette, before her retirement in June.

This year's report underscores the role of the public service in making life more affordable for Canadians, building more housing, strengthening health care by significantly increasing federal investment, protecting our democracy and the safety and security of Canadians, and fighting climate change, while putting more money back in people's pockets and continuing to work to advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

Canada's public service also continued to respond to Russia's brutal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine by delivering financial, military, and humanitarian support to keep defending peace, democracy, and human rights everywhere.

Public servants continued to drive progress in fighting racism, promoting equity, diversity and inclusion, and making accessibility a priority across the public service. Over the past year, progress has been made in increasing the representation of Indigenous employees, Black and other racialized employees, and persons with disabilities. The report also identifies the need to support the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and religious minority communities, including by ensuring that they feel safe and supported in their workplaces. This means a public service that reflects the Canadians it serves and highlights a clear commitment to do better.

Finally, the report highlights important opportunities for Canada's public service to build on this momentum and continue to improve to meet our country's evolving needs, deliver tangible results, and make a real difference in the lives of Canadians. It sets the stage for ongoing work that will lead to meaningful and lasting change over the years to come, as we build the public service of tomorrow.

"Canada's public servants are committed to making Canada a better place. Over the past year, they worked tirelessly to meet our country's evolving needs and deliver real results for Canadians. I thank them for their dedication and look forward to continuing our work together as we build a better Canada for everyone."

The Government of Canada first introduced the Annual Report to the Prime Minister on the Public Service of Canada in 1992 – a requirement under section 127 of the Public Service Employment Act.

