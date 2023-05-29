OTTAWA, ON, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, will visit Canada on June 2, 2023.

During the visit, Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Morawiecki will hold a bilateral meeting to address the regional defence and security challenges resulting from Russia's brutal and unjustifiable war of aggression against Ukraine and collaborate on their countries' continued support to Ukraine. This meeting will also be an opportunity for the two leaders to advance their joint commitment to the rules-based international order and the growing Canada-Poland trade relationship to create good, middle-class jobs in both countries, including through opportunities in clean energy.

Building on the progress of Prime Minister Trudeau's visit to Poland in March 2022, the meeting will highlight the significance of Canada's deep ties to Poland, maintained by the strong Polish-Canadian community.

"I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Morawiecki to Canada. The Canada-Poland relationship is rooted in strong ties between our people, a shared commitment to NATO and democracy, and growing commercial ties that are creating jobs and opportunities for people on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to work together to make progress on shared priorities, including our ongoing response to Russian aggression and support for Ukraine."

This will be Prime Minister Morawiecki's first official visit to Canada .

. Prime Minister Trudeau last met with Prime Minister Morawiecki on March 10, 2022 , in Warsaw during a trip to Europe to further strengthen Canada's solidarity with European partners and allies in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine .

Poland is Canada's largest trading partner in central and eastern Europe.

is largest trading partner in central and eastern . The Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) provides opportunities for both Canada and Poland . Bilateral merchandise trade in 2022 increased by more than 53 per cent compared to pre-CETA.

and . Bilateral merchandise trade in 2022 increased by more than 53 per cent compared to pre-CETA. Bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and Poland reached $4 billion in 2022. Canada exported more than $1.2 billion to Poland , with $2 .8 billion in imports.

and reached $4 billion in 2022. Canada exported more than $1.2 billion to , with .8 billion in imports. Poland is an important member of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Canada was the first NATO country to approve Poland joining the Alliance, in 1998. Polish troops are working together with the Canadian Armed Forces in the context of Operation UNIFIER and are deployed to the Canada -led NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group in Latvia .

