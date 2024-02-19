OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, will visit Toronto, Canada on March 2, 2024.

As Italy presides over the G7 this year, Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Meloni will work together to address global challenges. Canada and Italy are committed to supporting Ukraine against Russia's illegal and unjustifiable war of aggression. The two leaders are also involved in diplomatic efforts to address the crisis in the Middle East following the brutal terror attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7th. Canada and Italy continue to call for the immediate release of all hostages and the critical need for rapid, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian relief to civilians in Gaza.

As founding members of NATO, Canada and Italy will also remain steadfast in defending democracy around the world. The prime ministers will also explore opportunities to work with African partners in their efforts to promote peace, development, and prosperity across the continent.

Prime Minister Meloni's visit to Canada will build on the close relationship between Canada and Italy, founded in deep people-to-people ties and strong collaboration on shared priorities such as climate action and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. The leaders are committed to growing trade and commercial ties between Canada and Italy, and to accelerating efforts toward the clean energy transition. As Canada prepares to host the G7 in 2025, the relationship between the two countries will only deepen. Together, Canada and Italy will create economic growth that creates good, middle-class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic.

"Canada and Italy are friends, partners, and allies. Our relationship is strengthened by our people and our shared commitment to climate action, innovation, and defending democracy. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minster Meloni to Canada and working together to make life better for Canadians and Italians alike."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Meloni last met in person on the margins of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City , in September 2023 .

, in . This will be Prime Minister Meloni's first official visit to Canada since her election as Prime Minister of Italy in 2022.

since her election as Prime Minister of in 2022. Canada and Italy are like-minded on key global and regional issues and work closely together in a range of multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, the G7, the G20 and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

and are like-minded on key global and regional issues and work closely together in a range of multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, the G7, the G20 and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). With more than 1.5 million people who reported Italian heritage in 2021, Canada is home to one of the largest Italian diasporas in the world. From business to sports, cuisine, politics, and much more, the Italo-Canadian community enriches all aspects of Canadian society.

is home to one of the largest Italian diasporas in the world. From business to sports, cuisine, politics, and much more, the Italo-Canadian community enriches all aspects of Canadian society. In 2023, two-way merchandise trade between Canada and Italy totalled $15.6 billion , making Italy Canada's 8th largest global merchandise trading partner, and Canada's 2nd largest in the European Union.

