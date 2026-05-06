MIRABEL, QC, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is changing rapidly. In response, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. We are building a stronger economy with an ambitious plan to catalyse $1 trillion in total investment in Canada over the next five years. In the past year, we have signed 20 new economic and defence partnerships, secured nearly $100 billion in foreign investment commitments, and diversified trade across Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

Building on this progress, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today welcomed an agreement between Airbus and AirAsia to purchase 150 Airbus A220-300 aircraft – the largest order for a Canadian-designed and produced aircraft in history. With every aircraft assembled in Airbus Canada's facility in Mirabel, Québec, this agreement will strengthen the province's dynamic and world-leading aerospace manufacturing industry and support thousands of careers across Canada, from skilled trades to engineering.

Airbus's assembly facility in Mirabel is its most comprehensive commercial aircraft manufacturing site outside Europe. It employs over 4,600 workers and is a cornerstone of Canada's world-leading expertise in aviation and aerospace technologies. The facility brings together administrative leadership, engineering excellence, advanced research, and production within one integrated operation, supported by a broader ecosystem of Canadian welders, technicians, and small businesses.

Built with a cutting-edge "clean-sheet" design, the A220-300 aircraft is developed and designed by Canadian workers from scratch. The aircraft offers significant performance advantages, including lower fuel consumption, reduced emissions, and a smaller noise footprint – driven by advanced propulsion systems, lightweight materials, and cutting-edge aerodynamic design.

In a world of rapid change, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. We are growing a stronger economy – one that is built on the solid foundation of thriving Canadian workers and strong Canadian industries.

Quotes

"The agreement between Airbus and AirAsia is the largest order of Canadian aircraft in history. The 150 aircraft will be built by Canadian workers on Canadian factory floors. For thousands of engineers, electricians, steel welders, and IT specialists, it will mean high-paying and exciting work to build a remarkable aircraft that connects millions of people around the world to more opportunities, more destinations, or more time with friends and loved ones."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"Canada is a world leader in aviation and aerospace technologies. This agreement between Airbus and AirAsia will further strengthen the aerospace industry in Québec and across Canada and support thousands of Canadian jobs in aerospace manufacturing for years to come. We are delivering on our government's plan to build a strong and resilient Canadian economy."

-- The Hon. Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Quick facts

With over 40 years of presence in Canada, Airbus is a major player in the country's industrial landscape, operating 10 major sites nationwide, including one of its primary manufacturing facilities in Mirabel, Québec. Across these sites and offices, Airbus and its subsidiaries employ more than 5,300 people, with over 4,600 working at the A220 program facility in Mirabel alone.

Canada is the only non-European nation to host a major Airbus programme: the Airbus A220 family single-aisle aircraft.

Airbus supports more than 27,000 Canadian careers across the aerospace supply chain, leverages more than 850 Canadian suppliers, and provides more than $2 billion in contracts to Canadian companies. Since 2016, their workforce has more than doubled alongside orders for aircraft.

In October 2025, Prime Minister Carney concluded a visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where he attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and met with world leaders and investors, including the leadership of AirAsia, to strengthen trade and unlock new markets and opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses.

Foreign direct investment in Canada reached $96.8 billion in 2025, the highest level in two decades.

Canada's bilateral trade with Malaysia grew nearly 20% in 2025.

The Indo-Pacific region is Canada's second-largest trading partner, with over $260 billion in two-way merchandise trade.

In 2024, the Canadian aerospace industry contributed $34.2 billion to the country's GDP and 225,000 jobs to the Canadian economy.

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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