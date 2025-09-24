OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that he will travel to London, United Kingdom, for meetings and events on September 26 and 27, 2025. Prime Minister Carney will meet with several heads of government and business leaders to develop new economic opportunities and partnerships that benefit Canadian workers and businesses.

In a rapidly changing global landscape, Canada is strengthening and diversifying its international partnerships to build our economic strength and resilience. During his visit, Prime Minister Carney will meet with the prime ministers of the United Kingdom, Australia, Spain, Iceland, and Denmark to deepen trade ties and advance collaborative action on critical global security priorities – including lasting peace in Europe and the Middle East.

Prime Minister Carney will also attend the Global Progress Action Summit, where he will join other world leaders to advance policies that catalyse sustainable economic growth – ensuring Canadian workers are empowered and that our businesses can thrive in this transformed geopolitical landscape.

"Canada is a determined and ambitious nation. We are building our strength at home, diversifying our partnerships abroad, and creating a web of strong global connections. These missions will empower our workers with new opportunities and find collective solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. Together with our partners, we are helping build a world where prosperity is shared, where security is collective, and where peace is lasting."

— The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

The United Kingdom is Canada's largest trading partner in Europe – and our third-largest globally. In 2024, two-way trade in goods and services reached $61 billion .

