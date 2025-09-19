OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that he will travel to New York City, United States of America, from September 21 to 24, 2025, to participate in the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In a more dangerous and divided global landscape, Canada is strengthening our international partnerships to build prosperity and advance shared solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. During his visit, Prime Minister Carney will engage with governments, business leaders, and civil society to deepen co-operation, drive progress on shared priorities, and deliver new economic opportunities for Canadians.

At UNGA, the Prime Minister will meet with world leaders to advance peace, security and human rights. In response to the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, he will stress the urgent need to end the suffering of Palestinian civilians, immediately release all hostages held by Hamas, and ensure progress toward a just and lasting peace. As part of this commitment, Canada intends to formally recognize the State of Palestine – a step predicated on progress on key reform commitments and advanced alongside several international partners. The Prime Minister will also engage with global partners to discuss efforts to stabilize the dire situation in Haiti.

The Prime Minister will reaffirm Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's war of aggression and advance efforts toward a just and durable peace, underpinned by robust security guarantees. Last month in Kyiv, Canada announced the allocation of $2 billion in new military assistance to support Ukraine's urgent defence needs and bolster its ongoing counteroffensive. On the margins of UNGA, Prime Minister Carney will co-host a meeting with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, convening global leaders to drive international humanitarian support for the immediate and unconditional return of Ukrainian children.

As G7 President, the Prime Minister will participate in a United Nations summit dedicated to building a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient global economy, where he will affirm Canada's commitment to strengthening financing for development and our leadership in shaping the new international financial architecture.

In parallel, this visit will advance the government's mission to build a strong Canadian economy that is less reliant on any single partner and more resilient in the face of global shocks – delivering prosperity for all Canadians. While in New York City, Prime Minister Carney will work to elevate Canada's diplomatic partnerships, diversify our markets, underscore the imperative of climate competitiveness, and unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses as we build the strongest economy in the G7.

Quote"We have the resources the world needs and the values to which others aspire. At this hinge moment in history, Canada is leading with strength – creating new opportunities for Canadian workers and investing in peace, security, and reliable global partnerships to build a safer, more resilient, and more prosperous world for all."

— The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick facts

Under the theme of "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights", this year's UNGA coincides with the 80 th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations (UN).

anniversary of the founding of the United Nations (UN). Canada has actively contributed to the UN since its creation, including as its seventh-largest donor, contributing approximately over $2.2 billion in 2023 to initiatives that advance sustainable development, promote human rights, and uphold international peace and security. Canada also hosts the International Civil Aviation Organization, a UN specialized agency.

has actively contributed to the UN since its creation, including as its seventh-largest donor, contributing approximately over in 2023 to initiatives that advance sustainable development, promote human rights, and uphold international peace and security. also hosts the International Civil Aviation Organization, a UN specialized agency. On July 30, 2025 , the Prime Minister announced Canada's intention to recognize the State of Palestine at the 80 th Session of UNGA, predicated on the Palestinian Authority's commitment to undertake much-needed reforms, hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and demilitarize the Palestinian state.

, the Prime Minister announced intention to recognize the State of Palestine at the 80 Session of UNGA, predicated on the Palestinian Authority's commitment to undertake much-needed reforms, hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and demilitarize the Palestinian state. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 , Canada has committed nearly $22 billion in multi-faceted assistance for Ukraine . This includes the recent allocation of $2 billion in new military assistance, including armoured vehicles, drones and counter-drone technologies, ammunition, and other urgently needed equipment.

full-scale invasion in , has committed nearly in multi-faceted assistance for . This includes the recent allocation of $2 billion in new military assistance, including armoured vehicles, drones and counter-drone technologies, ammunition, and other urgently needed equipment. Canada co-chairs, with Ukraine , the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, a 42-member group that co-ordinates joint efforts and co-operation between Ukraine and partner states to address the issue of the unlawful deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children by Russia .

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]