FREDERICTON, NB, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The world is increasingly dangerous and divided. Changes in the global trading system are causing massive disruptions and uncertainty for Canadians. The world has changed, and Canada's economic strategy must change.

Budget 2025: Canada Strong is our plan to transform our economy from one that is reliant on a single trade partner to one that is stronger, more self-sufficient, and more resilient to global shocks. This budget is a plan to enable $1 trillion in investments over the next five years. This is a plan for Canada to give ourselves more than any foreign government can take away – a plan to build Canada strong.

Central to our strategy is Buying Canadian and becoming our own best customer – using more Canadian steel, aluminum, lumber, and other Canadian materials, products, technologies, and services to build Canada strong. Today, the Prime Minister outlined nearly $186 million in new funding from the budget to fully implement the Buy Canadian Policy.

The new funding includes:

$98.2 million over five years and $9.8 million ongoing to Public Services and Procurement Canada, as well as $7.7 million over three years to the Treasury Board Secretariat, to fully implement the Buy Canadian Policy across all federal departments, agencies, and Crown corporations. When domestic suppliers are not available, contracts will still be required to include Canadian content and be sourced from trusted trading partners.

When domestic suppliers are not available, contracts will still be required to include Canadian content and be sourced from trusted trading partners. $ 7 9.9 million over five years to help launch the Small and Medium Business Procurement Program. The program will provide specialised, streamlined support for Canadian small and medium-sized businesses trying to break into the federal market. This will improve competition for federal contracts, strengthen local supply chains, and build our industries – from construction to energy, technology, and clean manufacturing.

The Buy Canadian Policy will extend to infrastructure spending and other federal funding streams, ensuring that as much as $70 billion in additional public investment supports Canadian-made products and services. More of every public dollar will go right into the Canadian economy, creating Canadian careers, using Canadian resources, and benefiting Canadian communities.

The Buy Canadian Policy will apply to the work of the Major Projects Office to fast-track transformative energy, trade, and transportation projects across the country, Build Canada Homes to supercharge housing construction, the Defence Investment Agency to scale up our industrial base, and the Build Communities Strong Fund to revitalise community infrastructure, from universities, colleges, and hospitals to bridges and recreation centres.

The past year has revealed there were limits to Canada's economic independence. Budget 2025 is tackling that challenge head-on. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves. It is our plan to build Canada Strong.

"Budget 2025 is our plan to build Canada Strong – with major infrastructure projects, millions more homes, new defence industries, and thousands of new high-quality careers all across our country. As we build big and bold, we will build Canadian and buy Canadian. We will be our own best customer, creating new orders, more business, and new careers in our industries across the country."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"To build our strength at home, we must focus on what we can control. We can control who we buy from, and we choose to buy Canadian. Building economic strength starts with becoming our own best customer. Our new Buy Canadian Policy is about supporting Canadian businesses, including our SMEs, securing good jobs, and driving prosperity across the country as we move from reliance to resilience."

-- The Hon. François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Budget 2025 makes a clear commitment to Canadian businesses and workers. The new Buy Canadian policy will give businesses, including small and medium-sized companies, opportunities to compete for major projects, grow, and create good jobs across the country. By directing federal dollars to Canadian industries and resources, we are ensuring our investments benefit Canadians first and strengthen our economy at home."

-- The Hon. Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement

The Buy Canadian Policy was first announced as part of a broader suite of strategic measures to support Canadian workers and businesses in sectors most impacted by U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions.

As part of that announcement, the government committed to setting up a Small and Medium Business Procurement Program to help Canadian SMEs access federal procurement opportunities.

