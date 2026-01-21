Readout

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Mark Rutte, on the margins of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Prime Minister Carney and Secretary General Rutte reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark, including Greenland. They underscored that decisions on the future of Greenland are for Greenland and Denmark to make.

The leaders recognised the test facing the NATO Alliance and emphasised the first response to that test must be to ensure the security of the Arctic, including accelerating new investments in the Alliance's northwestern flank. The Prime Minister noted Canada's mission to quadruple defence spending over the next decade, with significant investments to reinforce Canada's Arctic sovereignty. This includes the Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar, year-round presence across land, air, and sea, and new critical infrastructure.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary General discussed ongoing peace talks on Ukraine. Building on the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris, France, earlier this month, they underscored the importance of the Alliance's support for advancing Ukraine's peace and security.

Prime Minister Carney and Secretary General Rutte agreed to remain in close contact.

