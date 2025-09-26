LONDON, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, on the margins of the Global Progress Action Summit in London.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Albanese discussed opportunities to deepen economic and trade cooperation through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and noted openness to future expansion of the CPTPP.

The prime ministers affirmed their shared commitment to increasing defence cooperation, building on their recent technology partnership for the Over-the-Horizon Radar in the Arctic.

As global leaders in the critical minerals sector, the prime ministers emphasised the importance of advancing the partnership between Canada and Australia through initiatives such as the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan.

They also discussed innovative solutions to fast-track affordable housing construction in their respective countries.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Albanese agreed to remain in close contact.

