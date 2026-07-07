Prime Minister Carney meets with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

ANKARA, Türkiye, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the margins of the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara, Türkiye.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed the latest developments on the ground as well as ongoing diplomatic efforts. Prime Minister Carney reaffirmed Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine as it continues to defend its sovereignty and pursue a just and lasting peace.

As part of Canada's $2.8 billion commitment in military support this year, Prime Minister Carney announced military assistance for Ukraine, including $475 million for the purchase of ammunition, nearly $400 million to build 35 Canadian-made armoured vehicles, and $50 million to provide critical technology and engineering equipment.

He underlined the decision earlier this year to extend Operation UNIFIER, Canada's training and capacity-building mission to Ukraine, until 2029.

The leaders discussed strengthening defence industrial partnerships, including to co-develop drones, an area with world-leading Ukrainian expertise. Prime Minister Carney welcomed Ukraine's support for the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank and emphasised the Bank's role in strengthening Allied defence production.

Prime Minister Carney reiterated Canada's support for Ukraine's reconstruction, underscoring Canadian expertise in energy and infrastructure. He emphasised Canada's support for ongoing accountability efforts, including sanctions.

Prime Minister Carney and President Zelenskyy agreed to remain in close and regular contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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