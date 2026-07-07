Prime Minister Carney modernises Senate appointment process to respond to Canada's emerging challenges

OTTAWA, ON, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is changing rapidly. In response, Canada's new government is acting with urgency and ambition to build a stronger, more independent, more resilient country. That requires strong, effective, and focused representatives who can ensure Canada's institutions are equipped to respond to the challenges of the country they serve.

To that end, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today announced modifications to the Senate appointment process. To attract the expertise needed to tackle the challenges that will shape Canada's future, the government is expanding the criteria for new applicants to the Senate. Recruitment of candidates with enhanced focus and expertise in key Canadian strategic industries, regulatory frameworks, and emerging social and economic affairs will be an added focus.

The government is also removing the non-partisanship criterion for Senate appointments. This decision recognises the valuable contributions made by Canadians who have chosen to serve in elected office or in other partisan roles, including knowledge of the governing and legislative processes, which will contribute to a stronger, more effective Senate.

In this context, Prime Minister Carney today announced that the following individuals will become senators upon confirmation of constitutional qualifications:

Richard Martel, for Québec

Dr. Rodney Ouellette, for New Brunswick

Thomas Pitfield, for Québec

Geeta Tucker, for Manitoba

These individuals bring a wealth of experience in the challenges and opportunities facing Canada today, including technology, artificial intelligence, business, finance, health care, as well as regulatory and parliamentary affairs. Their expertise will strengthen the Senate's capacity to advance ambitious new legislation with scrutiny and rigour.

With five more Senate vacancies anticipated before the end of 2026, a new Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments will be established in the coming days. Guided by constitutional requirements and merit-based criteria, the Board will identify highly qualified candidates with diverse experience and perspectives, and make recommendations to the Prime Minister. Canadians are invited to apply to serve in the Senate through an application process that will open in the coming weeks.

As Canada faces an increasingly divided and uncertain world, Canadians expect their leaders to work together to meet today's challenges. By bringing together a broader range of expertise, experience, and perspectives, these changes will ensure the Senate is equipped to advance ambitious legislation that will help build a stronger future for all Canadians.

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"Since Confederation, the Senate has been an independent pillar of our Parliament – a vital means through which Canadians from all regions of the country scrutinise, debate, and pass legislation with the goal of bettering our nation. Today, we are protecting the Senate and its critical role by ensuring it is comprised of the talent, expertise, and perspectives required to meet the challenges of a new era."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick facts

Once these four appointments are made, there will be six remaining vacancies in the Senate, with five more anticipated by the end of the year.

The Senate is the Upper House in Canada's parliamentary democracy. Under the Canadian Constitution, the Governor General appoints individuals to the Senate. By convention, senators are appointed on the advice of the Prime Minister. Once appointed by the Governor General, new senators join their peers to examine and revise legislation, investigate national issues, and represent regional, provincial and territorial, and minority interests – important functions in a modern democracy.

In 2016, the federal government created an Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments to recommend merit-based candidates. The Advisory Board is an independent body whose mandate is to provide non-binding, merit-based recommendations to the Prime Minister on Senate appointments. It consists of three permanent federal members and two members from each of the provinces or territories where a vacancy is to be filled. The Advisory Board is chaired by one of its federal members and is supported by the Privy Council Office.



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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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