BRAMPTON, ON, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The global economy is rapidly changing, and many Canadians are feeling the effects at home – including increased pressure on housing and infrastructure. In response, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control: increasing our housing supply and investing in modern and reliable infrastructure to build stronger, more affordable communities for Canadians.

In Budget 2025, the Government of Canada announced the Build Communities Strong Fund – a $51 billion investment to build the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day. It will speed up the construction of hospitals, recreation centres, universities, and colleges that serve our communities; bridges that move our goods; and water and transit systems that keep our towns and cities running.

Delivering on this commitment, today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, officially launched the Build Communities Strong Fund – and announced its first project – the new Embleton Community Centre and Park in Brampton, Ontario. This is a $64 million investment to build what will become a 175,000-square-foot community centre with a pool, gymnasium, fitness centre, childcare facility, as well as various community spaces and outdoor recreational amenities. This is the first of a series of 13 projects under the Build Communities Strong Fund across the country – with $300 million in federal funding and more to come in the weeks ahead. In addition to the Embleton Centre and Park, the first tranche of projects can be found here.

The Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. Combined with provincial matching, the projects through the Fund will support an average of 42,000 jobs per year – from engineering to the skilled trades. The Fund will boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade. That means approximately $12 billion in infrastructure investments every year for the next eight years – nearly double the previous eight years.

The Build Communities Strong Fund delivers funding through three major streams:

A provincial and territorial stream: $17.2 billion over 10 years to plan, build, and deliver critical public infrastructure projects across provinces and territories through bilateral agreements. Provinces will be required to cost-match federal investments and take action to reduce the cost of construction, including for housing-related infrastructure, through reductions to development charges where they pose a barrier to housing construction. This stream includes funding for: Health-related infrastructure: A dedicated investment of $5 billion over three years in health infrastructure funding to prioritise upgrades to critical health infrastructure, including hospitals, urgent care centres, and facilities for palliative care, mental health care, and long-term care. Housing-enabling infrastructure: Projects that support and enable housing supply, including water and wastewater systems, roads and bridges, public transit, and community infrastructure. Infrastructure at colleges and universities: The construction of new facilities or rehabilitation of aging facilities and upgrades to learning and research spaces. A direct delivery stream: $6 billion over 10 years to deliver regionally significant projects and important local infrastructure, including large building retrofits, climate adaptation infrastructure, and community infrastructure such as new community and recreational spaces. Eligible project proponents can submit proposals starting today. A community stream: $27.8 billion over 10 years for the construction and rehabilitation of essential local infrastructure such as local roads, bridges, water systems, and community centres.

Canada's new Buy Canadian Policy will apply to the Build Communities Strong Fund, ensuring that more public dollars are reinvested into our economy – creating Canadian careers and boosting Canadian industries.

By working in partnership with provinces and territories, Canada's government is making the investments needed to build more homes, strengthen communities, and grow a more resilient economy – to build Canada strong.

Quotes

"Canada's new government is on a mission to build big things, including the local infrastructure that brings Canadians together. With the Build Communities Strong Fund, we are partnering with provinces and territories to move projects forward, reduce barriers to building, and deliver the housing and infrastructure Canadians need – from hospitals and transit lines to bridges and community centres. We are building communities strong to build Canada strong for all."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"Resilient infrastructure that supports housing and connected communities is the foundation of a strong Canada. The Build Communities Strong Fund will build infrastructure that boosts productivity, supports economic growth, and protects Canadian careers."

-- The Hon. Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The Embleton Community Centre is a promise to every family in southwest Brampton that their city sees them, hears them, and is investing in them. A $64 million federal commitment through the Build Communities Strong Fund, combined with the $148 million our Council has already approved, means we are building something truly extraordinary that will serve generations to come. I am proud to welcome Prime Minister Carney and Minister Gregor Robertson to our great city and grateful for our federal partners who understand that investing in local communities like Brampton is investing in Canada."

-- His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton

Quick facts

The Build Communities Strong Fund will provide $51 billion over 10 years, starting this year, to accelerate infrastructure projects across the country and reduce costs. The fund will support the construction of housing-enabling infrastructure and infrastructure projects across the country, while creating good, well-paying careers for Canadians.

Under the provincial and territorial stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund, $17.2 billion will be invested over 10 years to plan, build, and deliver critical public infrastructure projects across provinces and territories through bilateral agreements. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding agreements with total funding, including the housing, education, and health sub-streams, to be distributed as follows: $6 billion for Ontario $3.6 billion for Québec $2.2 billion for British Columbia $1.9 billion for Alberta $698 million for Manitoba $610 million for Saskatchewan $542 million for Nova Scotia $461 million for New Brunswick $352 million for Newfoundland and Labrador $204 million for Prince Edward Island $156 million for the Northwest Territories $156 million for the Yukon $155 million for Nunavut

Over the past year, the federal government has moved at unprecedented pace to accelerate housing construction, advance major infrastructure projects, and reduce barriers to building across the country. This includes last week's first partnership under the Build Communities Strong Fund with Ontario to reduce taxes and development charges on new homes, lowering costs by up to $200,000 and accelerating housing supply. These measures are already helping unlock new housing projects across the country, while creating good-paying careers in the skilled trades and giving businesses and investors the confidence to build.

Under the Build Communities Strong Fund, provinces and territories will dedicate a minimum of 20% of their funding allocations to projects in rural, Northern, and Indigenous communities. Under the direct delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go to Indigenous-led projects and investments.

Last month, Bill C-15, the Budget Implementation Act, 2025, No. 1 , received Royal Assent. This key piece of legislation will help the government deliver on its plan to build one united economy, empower Canadians to get ahead, and protect our country and sovereignty. Learn more here.

, received Royal Assent. This key piece of legislation will help the government deliver on its plan to build one united economy, empower Canadians to get ahead, and protect our country and sovereignty. Learn more here. In March 2026, the government introduced Bill C-26, An Act to authorize certain payments to be made out of the Consolidated Revenue Fund for the purpose of improving housing supply. This proposed legislation seeks to immediately provide $1.7 billion to provinces and territories to implement measures to increase Canada's housing supply, including reducing development fees or levies on new home construction and making incremental investments in provincial and territorial programming already in place.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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