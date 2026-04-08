LONGUEUIL, QC, April 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, spoke with Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Colonel Jeremy Hansen during a live space-to-Earth connection.

During their conversation, Prime Minister Carney highlighted the significance of Canada's role in human space exploration and reaffirmed the Government of Canada's commitment to science, innovation, and international collaboration. He noted that missions like Artemis II demonstrate what Canadians can achieve through perseverance, teamwork, and a shared commitment to excellence.

The Prime Minister praised Colonel Hansen for embodying the values Canadians hold dear, including discipline, humility, and hard work. He emphasized that seeing a Canadian astronaut represent the country on the world stage, and in space, is a source of deep national pride and a powerful reminder of Canada's contributions to global exploration.

Prime Minister Carney also reflected on the impact of space exploration in inspiring the next generation, noting that moments like this encourage young Canadians to pursue their interest in science and technology, and to imagine their own role in shaping the future.

Quotes

"Colonel Hansen has made history as the first Canadian to venture to the Moon – a testament to his exceptional skill, and to the decades of discipline, dedication, and perseverance that brought him to this moment. It is also a testament to Canada and our world-class science, our cutting-edge technology, and our remarkable astronauts. Together with our American partners, we have pushed the boundaries of what was thought possible, opened a bold new frontier in space exploration. Following the Artemis II crew has united us all in wonder, and we wish them a safe return to Earth."

The Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"For Canada, this mission started with a bold vision and a deep-rooted faith in Canadian know-how. Today, we can proudly say that our country is helping write a page of space exploration history."

Jeremy Hansen, Canadian Space Agency astronaut

Quick facts

CSA astronaut Jenni Gibbons was on console at NASA's Mission Control Center during the space-to-Earth connection to support the Artemis II crew.

Artemis II, launched on April 1, is the first crewed test flight of the multi-mission Artemis campaign, which is set to build the expertise for a lasting return to the Moon and lay an important foundation for deep-space exploration to more distant destinations like Mars.

Canada has a seat on Artemis II thanks to decades of contributions and strategic investments, notably in space robotics systems, proving that Canada's expertise is instrumental to space exploration endeavours.

When they reached the furthest point of the mission, 406,773 kilometres away from Earth, the crew surpassed the record for human spaceflight's farthest distance previously set by Apollo 13.

During the lunar flyby, the Orion capsule passed within approximately 6,545 kilometres of the Moon's surface at its closest approach.

By the end of the mission, CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen will have travelled more than 2 million kilometres over approximately 10 days along with his crewmates, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch.

Associated links

Artemis II: Destination Moon

CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen's biography

Information kit – Artemis II mission

Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca

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SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected]