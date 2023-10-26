OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the nomination of the Honourable Mary T. Moreau to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Chief Justice Moreau's esteemed judicial career includes 29 years on the Court of King's Bench of Alberta. In 2017, she was appointed Chief Justice of that court. Prior to becoming a judge, Chief Justice Moreau practised criminal law, constitutional law, and civil litigation in Edmonton, Alberta. Throughout her career, she has been extensively involved in judicial education, administration, and ethics, both in Canada and internationally.

Following today's announcement, members of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights will participate in a special committee hearing, on November 2, 2023, to learn more about how and why Chief Justice Moreau was selected. They will hear from the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable Arif Virani, and the Chairperson of the Independent Advisory Board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments, the Honourable H. Wade MacLauchlan.

A question-and-answer session will then be held with the nominee, as part of the Government of Canada's commitment to openness, transparency, and accountability. The session will be attended by members of the House of Commons Standing Committee, members of the Standing Senate Committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs, and a member of the Green Party of Canada. The session will be moderated by Érik Labelle Eastaugh, Dean at the Faculty of Law of the Université de Moncton.

This nomination aims to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Russell Brown.

"I am pleased to announce the nomination of the Honourable Mary T. Moreau to the Supreme Court of Canada, following an open and non-partisan selection process. I am confident that her impressive judicial career and dedication to fairness and excellence will make Chief Justice Moreau an invaluable addition to our country's highest court."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The process to select a candidate to fill this Supreme Court of Canada vacancy was launched on June 20, 2023 .

vacancy was launched on . From the applications received, the Independent Advisory Board for Supreme Court of Canada Judicial Appointments identified jurists of the highest calibre who were functionally bilingual and met the eligibility requirements for a Western Canada or Northern Canada seat, according to the convention of regional representation in Canada's highest court. They then submitted a shortlist to the Prime Minister for consideration.

calibre shortlist In 2016, the Government of Canada announced a new process for Supreme Court of Canada judicial appointments. It included the creation of an independent and non-partisan advisory board to identify qualified and suitable candidates for appointment to the Supreme Court of Canada .

announced a new process for Supreme Court of judicial appointments. It included the creation of an independent and non-partisan advisory board to identify qualified and suitable candidates for appointment to the Supreme Court of . The Supreme Court of Canada consists of nine judges, including a Chief Justice. They are all appointed by the Governor in Council and must have been either a judge of a superior court or a member of at least 10 years' standing of the bar of a province or territory.

