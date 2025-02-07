Prime Minister announces the appointment of senators

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Governor General, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, appointed the following individuals as independent senators to fill vacancies in the Senate:

Baltej Dhillon , for British Columbia

, for Martine Hébert, for Quebec

Todd Lewis , for Saskatchewan

Baltej Dhillon is a retired career police officer, a community leader, and a lifelong advocate for diversity and inclusion. In 1991, Mr. Dhillon made history as the first Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer to wear a turban. He went on to have a successful 30-year career with the RCMP, playing a key role in several high-profile investigations. Since 2019, he has worked with British Columbia's anti-gang agency, while remaining active in his community as a youth leader.

Martine Hébert is a renowned economist, former Quebec diplomat, and public figure with over 25 years of experience in economic relations, governance, and public affairs. She has made significant contributions to the economic development of Quebec and Canada, notably during her time as Quebec's Delegate to Chicago and later to New York City. She is also the former Senior Vice-President and National French Spokesperson for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

Todd Lewis is a fourth-generation farmer and a dedicated champion for Saskatchewan's agricultural community. He is the former President of the Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan and currently serves as the first Vice-President of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture. A lifelong volunteer, he has been a strong voice for his community on numerous boards and working groups, and he continues to give back through his work as a municipal councillor.

These new senators were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments and chosen using a merit-based process open to all Canadians. Introduced in 2016, this process ensures senators are independent and able to tackle the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the country.

"Congratulations to Mr. Dhillon, Ms. Hébert, and Mr. Lewis on their appointment as Parliament's newest independent senators. Their broad range of experience will be a great benefit to the Senate, and I am confident they will continue to be strong voices for their communities."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The Senate is the Upper House in Canada's parliamentary democracy.

parliamentary democracy. Candidate submissions were reviewed by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, which provided recommendations to the Prime Minister. The Board is guided in its work by public, transparent, non-partisan, and merit-based criteria to identify highly qualified candidates for the Senate.

With today's announcement, there have been 93 independent appointments to the Senate made on the advice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau . All of them were recommended by the Board.

. All of them were recommended by the Board. Under the Canadian Constitution, the Governor General appoints individuals to the Senate. By convention, senators are appointed on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Once appointed by the Governor General, new senators join their peers to examine and revise legislation, investigate national issues, and represent regional, provincial and territorial, and minority interests – important functions in a modern democracy.

