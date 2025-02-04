OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, Terry Duguid, will also serve as Ministerial Lead for Jasper.

In this role, Minister Duguid will continue the federal government's work to support people and businesses in Jasper following last summer's unprecedented wildfires that devastated the town. He will co-ordinate federal support with provincial, municipal, and Indigenous partners to accelerate the recovery process, report on its progress, and ensure environmental protection measures remain world-class. He will be supported in this role by a working group of Cabinet ministers – each with their own mandate in helping Jasper recover.

Jasper is a home to Indigenous Peoples since time immemorial and a place of natural beauty that has long attracted visitors from all over the world. As the people of Jasper continue to rebuild their community, the Government of Canada is committed to ensuring this national treasure builds back stronger than ever before.

Quote

"Our government will always be there for the people of Jasper. With Minister Duguid as Ministerial Lead for Jasper, we're making sure Jasper recovers, rebuilds, and continues to prosper, so its breathtaking beauty can be experienced for generations to come."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

The position of Ministerial Lead for Jasper was established in October 2024 to ensure the long-term recovery of Jasper.

to ensure the long-term recovery of Jasper. Last week, the Government of Canada announced an additional $12 .6 million in matching funds to the Canadian Red Cross' 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal. These funds have contributed to a total of $40 .4 million in support of people impacted by the wildfires in Jasper.

Associated Link

