OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of Bernadette McIntyre as the new Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan.

Bernadette McIntyre is a respected leader whose distinguished career includes executive roles at Saskatchewan Government Insurance and Wascana Centre Authority. A long-time supporter of Canadian sports and a passionate community volunteer, she has received numerous awards and recognitions for her dedication and service, including an induction into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame.

The Prime Minister thanked the outgoing Lieutenant Governor, the Honourable Russ Mirasty, for his service to the people of Saskatchewan and to Canada.

"Congratulations to Bernadette McIntyre on her appointment as the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan. Her leadership and spirit of volunteerism represent the very best of what Canadians do to build a more prosperous and welcoming country. I am confident she will continue to serve Saskatchewanians and Canadians with distinction in her new role."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Lieutenant Governors are the personal representatives of His Majesty The King of Canada in their respective provinces. They fulfill the roles and functions of the Crown, including granting Royal Assent to provincial laws.

