OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the public service:

Chris Forbes, currently Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change, becomes Deputy Minister of Finance, effective September 11, 2023.

Sony Perron, currently President of Shared Services Canada, becomes President of the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, effective September 11, 2023.

Scott Jones, currently Executive Vice-President of Shared Services Canada and, concurrently, Associate Deputy Minister of Public Services and Procurement, becomes President of Shared Services Canada, effective September 11, 2023.

Suzy McDonald, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Finance, effective September 11, 2023.

Biographical Notes

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]