OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Cynthia (Cindy) Termorshuizen, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, will serve concurrently as Personal Representative of the Prime Minister (Sherpa) for the G7 Summit.

Daniel Rogers, currently Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Emergency Preparedness and COVID Recovery), Privy Council Office, will assume the role of Deputy National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister and Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Emergency Preparedness), Privy Council Office.

Stephen de Boer, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, International Affairs Branch, Environment and Climate Change Canada, becomes Foreign and Defence Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister, Privy Council Office, effective June 12, 2023.

Tushara Williams, currently Associate Assistant Deputy Minister, Department of Finance Canada, becomes Deputy Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Privy Council Office, effective June 19, 2023.

Eric Costen, currently Senior Assistant Deputy Minister, Industry Sector, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Health, effective June 26, 2023.

Natasha Kim, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Strategic Policy Branch, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of National Defence, effective June 12, 2023.

Alex Benay, currently Vice-Chair of the National Arts Centre and Senior Partner, Levio Business and Technology, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Public Services and Procurement (Enterprise Pay Coordination), effective June 26, 2023.

The Prime Minister also announced that Michael Sabia, currently Deputy Minister of Finance, will be leaving this role as of Friday, June 2, 2023. Nick Leswick, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Finance, will assume the duties of Deputy Minister on an interim basis, until such a time as a new Deputy Minister of Finance is appointed. The Prime Minister took the opportunity to thank Mr. Sabia for his dedication and service to Canadians.

