OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the public service:

Jean-François Tremblay, currently Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development, becomes Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change, effective September 18, 2023.

Paul Thompson, currently Deputy Minister of Public Services and Procurement, becomes Deputy Minister of Employment and Social Development, effective September 18, 2023.

