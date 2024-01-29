OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the public service:

Catherine Blewett, currently Deputy Minister of Economic Development and, concurrently, President of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, becomes Secretary of the Treasury Board, effective February 6, 2024.

Mala Khanna, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Canadian Heritage, becomes Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Governance), Privy Council Office, effective February 12, 2024.

Dominic Rochon, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Transport, becomes Chief Information Officer of Canada, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, effective February 12, 2024.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Graham Flack, Secretary of the Treasury Board, on his retirement from the public service. He thanked him for his dedication and service to Canadians throughout his career and wished him all the best in the future.

