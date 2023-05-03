OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that he and Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser will travel to the United Kingdom on May 6, 2023, to attend the Coronation of Canada's new Monarch, His Majesty King Charles III. Prime Minister Trudeau will be accompanied by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.

They will be joined by Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Natan Obed, and President of the Métis National Council Cassidy Caron. The Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet, Janice Charette, will be in attendance. Canada's delegation will also include young leaders: Sarah Mazhero of the Prime Minister's Youth Council, CEO of Young Diplomats of Canada Christina Caouette, founder of Halifax Helpers Rebeccah Raphael, President of the French-Canadian Youth Federation Marguerite Tölgyesi, and Maryam Tsegaye, winner of the global science competition Breakthrough Junior Challenge will attend. Astronaut Jennifer Sidey-Gibbons will also join.

In addition, the Canadian delegation will include member of the Order of Merit and Companion of the Order of Canada Margaret MacMillan and Cross of Valour recipient Leslie Arthur Palmer. They will be accompanied by Canada's flag bearer, astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who will travel to the moon next year as part of the Artemis II mission. The three will participate in a procession of recipients of national honours as part of the Coronation service.

The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III is the formal celebration of the beginning of his reign as King of Canada. It is a historic event for our constitutional monarchy, as the first Coronation in almost 70 years.

Here at home, an official ceremony in Ottawa on May 6, 2023, will be broadcast to acknowledge the special relationship His Majesty has had with Canada for over 50 years and celebrate his reign as King of Canada. Canadians will mark The King's Coronation with celebrations in communities across the country on May 6 and 7, 2023, and will be invited to take part in activities organized at Rideau Hall.

The Prime Minister also announced the Government of Canada's intention to award 30,000 Coronation medals to Canadians who have made significant contributions to the country, a province, territory, region or community, or an achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada. Further details on the design and distribution of the medals will be available in the coming months.

Quote

"Canadians are looking forward to celebrating the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. Whether from their living rooms, community celebrations, or activities at Rideau Hall, we will come together to ring in the reign of His Majesty as we continue to build a strong, prosperous Commonwealth for everyone."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Canada is a constitutional monarchy, and The King is Canada's Head of State.

is a constitutional monarchy, and The King is Head of State. His Majesty King Charles III acceded to the Throne on September 8, 2022 , following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

, following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. A contingent of 45 Canadian Armed Forces members will take part in the Coronation military parade, which will be held in London, United Kingdom . The contingent will be made up of 16 members from the Canadian Army, 11 members from the Royal Canadian Navy, 11 members from the Royal Canadian Air Force, six members from Canadian Special Operations Forces Command and one Officer Cadet from the Royal Military College . These individuals have been selected on the basis of personal merit and represent the best of those who serve in uniform today.

. The contingent will be made up of 16 members from the Canadian Army, 11 members from the Royal Canadian Navy, 11 members from the Royal Canadian Air Force, six members from Canadian Special Operations Forces Command and one Officer Cadet from the . These individuals have been selected on the basis of personal merit and represent the best of those who serve in uniform today. Five RCMP Musical Ride members will participate in the procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace ahead of The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

