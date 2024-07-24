OTTAWA, ON, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following appointments to the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA):

The Honourable Marie Deschamps, C.C., is reappointed as member and Chair of the NSIRA, for a three-year term, effective September 6, 2024.

Craig Forcese is reappointed as member and Vice-Chair of the NSIRA, for a four-year term, effective July 24, 2024.

Charles Fugère is appointed as Executive Director of the NSIRA Secretariat, for a three-year term, effective July 24, 2024.

Established in 2019, the NSIRA works to ensure that Canada's national security agencies are complying with the law and that their actions are reasonable and necessary. It is made up of top independent experts who, with full and independent authority, review all Government of Canada national security and intelligence activities, investigate public complaints, and provide recommendations to the government. The NSIRA's work helps keep Canadians safe and protect our rights and freedoms.

