OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Patricia (Pat) Duncan, Senator for the Yukon, to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians.

Senator Duncan served as a member of the Yukon Legislative Assembly for a decade in various positions, including as the first female premier of the territory from 2000 to 2002. She also worked in the public service for the territorial government, in small business, and served as executive director of the Whitehorse Chamber of Commerce.

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians is a committee that includes representatives from all recognized parties in the House of Commons and from groups in the Senate. It was established in 2017 and follows a non-partisan approach to review national security and intelligence activities carried out across the Government of Canada, including by the Communications Security Establishment, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

With a focus on issues of accountability, efficacy, and democratic principles, the Committee provides the Prime Minister with an annual report, and special reports when needed. The reports, which include findings and recommendations, are then tabled by the Prime Minister in both the House of Commons and the Senate.

"Today, I announced the appointment of Senator Duncan to the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians. As democracies around the world face increased threats from foreign interference and disinformation, I will continue to rely on the expert, transparent, and non-partisan advice of parliamentarians on the Committee to help protect our institutions, keep our communities safe, and uphold Canadians' confidence in our democracy."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

With Senator Duncan's appointment, the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians now includes:

Stéphane Bergeron, Bloc Québécois



Don Davies, NDP

, NDP

The Honourable Patricia (Pat) Duncan, Senate



Iqra Khalid, Liberal

, Liberal

The Honourable Frances Lankin, P.C., C.M., Senate



Patricia Lattanzio, Liberal

, Liberal

James Maloney, Liberal

, Liberal

The Honourable David J. McGuinty, P.C., Liberal (Chair)



Rob Morrison, Conservative

, Conservative

Alex Ruff, M.S.C., C.D., Conservative

The Committee was first created under the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians Act, which received Royal Assent on June 22, 2017. It is dissolved at the end of each session of Parliament, and new members are appointed after the new session of Parliament opens.

, which received Royal Assent on . It is dissolved at the end of each session of Parliament, and new members are appointed after the new session of Parliament opens. Since its launch, the Committee has produced a number of comprehensive and well-received reports on issues ranging from foreign interference, to cyber threats, to diversity and inclusion within the security and intelligence community.

The Secretariat of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians assists the Committee in fulfilling its review mandate.

