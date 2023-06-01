OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Marianne Rivoalen, a judge of the Federal Court of Appeal, as the new Chief Justice of Manitoba.

Chief Justice Rivoalen replaces the Honourable Richard J. Chartier, who retired, effective October 30, 2022.

Quote

"I wish the Honourable Marianne Rivoalen every success as she takes on her new role as Chief Justice of Manitoba. She is a respected member of the legal community and brings a wealth of legal experience. I am confident Chief Justice Rivoalen will be a great asset to the people of Manitoba."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada .

are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of . Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of Cabinet and the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

Biographical Note

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]