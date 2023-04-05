Primary care for everyone: Health-care leaders urge policymakers to urgently make fixes that would serve 6.5 million Canadians without primary care

News provided by

Public Policy Forum

Apr 05, 2023, 09:00 ET

OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Public Policy Forum today released a new report entitled Primary Care for Everyone: An urgent to-do list for reform, written by some of the country's leading voices in health-care reform.

Continue Reading
Primary Care for Everyone (CNW Group/Public Policy Forum)
Primary Care for Everyone (CNW Group/Public Policy Forum)

Everyone in Canada should have timely access to a publicly funded primary care team within 30-minutes of where they live or work, the report authors argue. Primary care should be available to every person, just as public school in a local neighbourhood is available to every child in Canada. It should aim to improve the health of every population just as schools aim to effectively educate every child.

It is imperative that reform involve patients' input, that implementation of primary care teams be accelerated, and that primary care data governance and infrastructure be improved.

In an attempt to "supercharge" reform, particularly for the 6.5 million people living in Canada who do not have access to a primary care team, the authors created a list of must-dos for policymakers. The list includes making national licensure of health professionals happen, tracking progress toward everyone in Canada having access to primary care, reforming compensation models and implementing the concept of 'one patient, one chart.'

Primary Care for Everyone is the second report in a year-long project, coordinated by PPF, to provide provincial and federal governments with up-to-the-minute policy advice as the current health-care crisis unfolds. Other subject areas will be examined in coming months, including: data and digital technology, care and wellness of older people, and mental health services.

The report is authored by an expert panel that includes:

Dr. Danielle Martin  
MD, MPP, CCFP, FCFP, DSc  
Professor, Department of Family & Community Medicine, Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto 

Dr. Bob Bell  
MDCM, MSc, FRCSC, FACS, FRCSE (Hon.) 
Professor Emeritus, Department of Surgery, Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto 

Georgina Black  
Vice Chair & Managing Partner, Government, Health & Life Sciences, Deloitte Canada 

Jodi Butts 

Beth Cowper-Fung  
NP-PHC, MN 
Clinic Director, The Georgina Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic 

Dr. Vivek Goel  
CM, MD, MSc, FRCPC  
President and Vice-Chancellor
Professor, Schools of Pharmacy and Public Health Sciences
University of Waterloo 

Dr. Alika Lafontaine  
BSc, MD, FRCPC  
President, Canadian Medical Association 

David MacNaughton  
President, Palantir Technologies Canada 

Dr. Kwame McKenzie
Professor of Psychiatry, University of Toronto 
CEO, Wellesley Institute 

Dr. Jane Philpott  
MD, CCFP, MPH, PC  
Dean, Queen's University Health Sciences 

Jake Starratt-Farr  
MSW, RSW 
Member, Patient Voice Group of the Canadian Medical Association  

Dr. Verna Yiu  
MD, FRCPC 
Interim Provost and Vice-President (Academic), University of Alberta 

For more information please contact:

Alison Uncles
Vice President, PPF Media and Communications
Public Policy Forum | Forum des politiques publiques
[email protected]

SOURCE Public Policy Forum

Organization Profile

PUBLIC POLICY FORUM