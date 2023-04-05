Primary care for everyone: Health-care leaders urge policymakers to urgently make fixes that would serve 6.5 million Canadians without primary care

OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Public Policy Forum today released a new report entitled Primary Care for Everyone: An urgent to-do list for reform, written by some of the country's leading voices in health-care reform.

Everyone in Canada should have timely access to a publicly funded primary care team within 30-minutes of where they live or work, the report authors argue. Primary care should be available to every person, just as public school in a local neighbourhood is available to every child in Canada. It should aim to improve the health of every population just as schools aim to effectively educate every child.

It is imperative that reform involve patients' input, that implementation of primary care teams be accelerated, and that primary care data governance and infrastructure be improved.

In an attempt to "supercharge" reform, particularly for the 6.5 million people living in Canada who do not have access to a primary care team, the authors created a list of must-dos for policymakers. The list includes making national licensure of health professionals happen, tracking progress toward everyone in Canada having access to primary care, reforming compensation models and implementing the concept of 'one patient, one chart.'

Primary Care for Everyone is the second report in a year-long project, coordinated by PPF, to provide provincial and federal governments with up-to-the-minute policy advice as the current health-care crisis unfolds. Other subject areas will be examined in coming months, including: data and digital technology, care and wellness of older people, and mental health services.

The report is authored by an expert panel that includes:

Dr. Danielle Martin

MD, MPP, CCFP, FCFP, DSc

Professor, Department of Family & Community Medicine, Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto

Dr. Bob Bell

MDCM, MSc, FRCSC, FACS, FRCSE (Hon.)

Professor Emeritus, Department of Surgery, Temerty Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto

Georgina Black

Vice Chair & Managing Partner, Government, Health & Life Sciences, Deloitte Canada

Jodi Butts

Beth Cowper-Fung

NP-PHC, MN

Clinic Director, The Georgina Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinic

Dr. Vivek Goel

CM, MD, MSc, FRCPC

President and Vice-Chancellor

Professor, Schools of Pharmacy and Public Health Sciences

University of Waterloo

Dr. Alika Lafontaine

BSc, MD, FRCPC

President, Canadian Medical Association

David MacNaughton

President, Palantir Technologies Canada

Dr. Kwame McKenzie

Professor of Psychiatry, University of Toronto

CEO, Wellesley Institute

Dr. Jane Philpott

MD, CCFP, MPH, PC

Dean, Queen's University Health Sciences

Jake Starratt-Farr

MSW, RSW

Member, Patient Voice Group of the Canadian Medical Association

Dr. Verna Yiu

MD, FRCPC

Interim Provost and Vice-President (Academic), University of Alberta

