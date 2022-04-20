Primaris REIT Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Alex Avery, Chief Executive Officer, Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust ("Primaris") (TSX: PMZ.UN) and their team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the company's graduation to TSX and open the market.

Primaris REIT is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre-focused REIT, with ownership interests in primarily enclosed shopping centres that are dominant in their trade areas.