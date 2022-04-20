Primaris REIT Opens the Market
Apr 20, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Alex Avery, Chief Executive Officer, Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust ("Primaris") (TSX: PMZ.UN) and their team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the company's graduation to TSX and open the market.
Primaris REIT is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre-focused REIT, with ownership interests in primarily enclosed shopping centres that are dominant in their trade areas.
Date: Wednesday, April 20 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: 120 Adelaide St W.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Alex Avery, Chief Executive Officer, 416-642-7837, [email protected]; Rags Davloor, Chief Financial Officer, 416-645-3716, [email protected]
Share this article