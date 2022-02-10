PRIMARIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION FOR FEBRUARY 2022

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: PMZ.UN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has a declared a distribution of $0.0667 per unit for the month of February, 2022, representing $0.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be payable on March 15th, 2022 to unitholders of record on February 28, 2022.

About Primaris REIT

Primaris REIT is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in enclosed shopping centres that are dominant in their trade areas. The portfolio totals 11.4 million square feet and is valued at approximately $3.2 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform. Primaris REIT is very well-capitalized and is exceptionally well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities at an extraordinary moment in the evolution of the Canadian retail property landscape.

Additional information regarding Primaris is available at www.primarisreit.com and on www.sedar.com.

For further information: Alex Avery, Chief Executive Officer, 416-642-7837, [email protected]; Rags Davloor, Chief Financial Officer, 416-645-3716, [email protected]